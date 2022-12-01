Critical MetalsInvesting News

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) was interviewed by Daily Oil Bulletin, highlighting HEVI’s potential for long-term success in the helium space.

The interview covered Helium Evolution’s massive land position in southern Saskatchewan covering 5.5 million acres of helium land permits, making it second to North American Helium (NAH), with which HEVI has a farmout deal.

“Once we decided that we were going to jump into the helium space in Saskatchewan we realized that to do it in a meaningful way we would need a lot of land,” said Greg Robb, HEVI’s president and CEO. “We were still a private company then, so we weren’t very visible, and we also used a land agent to submit our postings, making it a bit of a double blind I suppose.”

HEVI accelerated its drilling program through an enhanced farmout agreement with NAH with the first well already drilled in October and the second well to be drilled in mid-December of this year.


To learn more about Helium Evolution, read the feature by Daily Oil Bulletin here.

Click here to read INN’s exclusive profile of Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) and get access to the company’s latest investor presentation.
Critical Metals InvestingEnergy InvestingHelium EvolutionIndustrial Metals InvestingOil and Gas InvestingTSXV:HEVI
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first of two wells that will be drilled by year end 2022 (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The First Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth over the weekend, NAH has informed HEVI that the open hole portion of the First Test Well will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target. NAH is expected to spud its second licenced location on HEVI lands at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well ") in mid-December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the first well (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). This First Test Well is situated due south of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota.

Drilling at the 13-30 location is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of 2,720 metres. Once drilling has concluded, the rig is expected to move to NAH's second licenced location at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well "). Preliminary flow test results from the First Test Well are anticipated to be available before the end of December, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Expands and Accelerates Drilling Program Through Enhanced Farmout With North American Helium

  • First two test wells to be drilled on HEVI lands in Q4/22 by North American Helium (NAH) with third test well to be drilled in first half 2023; costs funded 100% by NAH and HEVI retains a 20% working interest
  • Based on success of the three test wells, NAH commits to expeditiously drill development wells on the earned farmout blocks
  • New seismic option and seismic review option agreements with NAH could expand number of wells to be drilled by ~60%, from five to up to eight
  • At no cost, HEVI to receive NAH's proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful NAH wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce enhancements and amendments to the existing farmout agreement with North American Helium (" NAH "), through the execution of an Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement dated October 20 th 2022 (the " Amended Farmout "). The Amended Farmout offers HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs and allows the Company to retain 99% of its land base. At no cost, HEVI will also receive NAH's proprietary seismic that was recently used to drill three successful and producing NAH wells in the Mankota area, giving HEVI greater insight and valuable data that can be used in identifying future targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time Controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp., and prior thereto was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Ms. Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Ms. Kunec was Controller for North American Oil Trust, Corporate Controller for Orion Oil & Gas Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting for TransGlobe Energy Corporation. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Budget and New GHG Emissions Reduction Target

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2023 Budget, "Our dedicated teams are focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our high quality and diverse asset base. Our large, low risk, high value reserves provide us optionality and flexibility to allocate capital to our highest return projects. Our diversified and balanced production maximizes value for our shareholders, as we do not rely on any one commodity type. Our 2023 targeted production mix consists of approximately 44% light and synthetic crude oil ("SCO"), 29% heavy crude oil and 27% natural gas, based on the midpoint of our production guidance range. Our assets have low maintenance capital requirements, and combined with our effective and efficient operations, we drive substantial and sustainable free cash flow, maximizing returns to shareholders through our free cash flow allocation policy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Announces 2023 Production Outlook and Capital Program

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) released its 2023 corporate guidance today.

"Over the past several months, our new mining leadership has done an in-depth review of our assets and developed a multi-year plan that will deliver marked improvements in safety, reliability and operational performance," said Kris Smith interim president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we will continue to optimize our assets to drive value and future growth in areas that are complementary to our base business."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy to Retain and Optimize its Petro-CanadaTM Retail Business

Suncor Energy's (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) Board of Directors, today announced that following a comprehensive review, it has decided to retain and continue to improve and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business, increasing its EBITDA contribution and strengthening Suncor's integrated refining & marketing business. This will include continued optimization of the Petro-Canada retail sites across the network as well as continued expansion of strategic partnerships in non-fuel related businesses such as quick service restaurants, convenience stores, loyalty partnerships and energy transition offerings. "After careful consideration, the Board has concluded that retaining and optimizing the Company's retail business will generate the highest long-term value for shareholders and therefore, has unanimously decided to retain and continue to optimize the network and expand strategic partnerships for the Petro-Canada retail business that enhance our capabilities and capture increased revenue and cash flow opportunities," said Board Chair Mike Wilson. "Petro-Canada is a unique, differentiated, and strategic asset due to its strong national network and best in market consumer brand and loyalty program."A Committee of the Board, comprised of independent directors with support from independent external advisors and management, oversaw a comprehensive review and analysis of the Company's retail business. The scope of the review consisted in part of, an analysis of the existing business, including an assessment of the value of Suncor's integrated model, case studies from comparable peers, studies of the future of retail in Canada and Petro-Canada's growth plans. The Board also reviewed preliminary indications of interest from a global set of third parties in the Petro-Canada business, through an independent market check process, and considered feedback from a broad range of Suncor stakeholders including investors. The Committee considered the pros and cons of a range of alternatives and the likelihood of capturing long-term value for Suncor if the business was sold.The review highlighted the strength of the retail business, both as a leading marketer in Canada and as a key element of Suncor's industry leading integrated model, particularly in the Downstream business. With 18% of the Canadian retail fuel sales, Petro-Canada holds the #1 Canadian Kent Fuel Market Share(1). The strength of this network is appreciated by the more than 3 million active members of Petro-Canada's leading fuel loyalty program, Petro-Points. An iconic Canadian brand, Petro-Canada is recognized as Canada's leading Energy brand(2) and the Most Trusted Gas Station Brand in Canada(3).The Company will provide further information at its Investor Update on November 29, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy President & CEO Gary Guidry

Gran Tierra Tests Polymer Injection Process to Enhance Oil Recovery at Acordionero

Gran Tierra tests polymer injection process to enhance oil recovery at Acordioneroyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL,OTCQB:BSNLF)

Blue Star Helium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×