Heliostar Metals to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

Heliostar Metals to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1), ("Heliostar" or the "Company), today announced that Stephen Soock, Vice President Investor Relations & Development, will present live at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 19th, 2026.

DATE: March 19th
TIME: 12:00pm-12:30pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 19 and 20. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Announced 2026 guidance of 50,000-55,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $2,025-$2,125 per ounce
  • Fully funded growth plans for 2026 include $27M in exploration across the portfolio, stripping the Veta Madre pit cutback to unlock 2027 production growth and restarting development of the underground decline access at Ana Paula
  • Successfully restarted the San Agustin open pit heap leach mine pouring first gold in January
  • Filed the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the flagship Ana Paula development project demonstrating 101koz/yr after ramp up at an AISC of $1,011 per ounce over a nine year mine life
  • Hit 8.25 g/t over 25.45m in the Company's first drilling below planned stopes Ana Paula showing exciting growth potential at depth

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining and development company with a goal of growing to mid-tier producer status by the end of the decade. The company currently has two producing mines in Mexico - the La Colorada Mine and San Agustin Mine open pit heap leach operations. Heliostar plans to leverage the cash generated by these operations to fund development of its flagship Ana Paula underground project. Ana Paula is a rare combination of bulk tonnage and high grade, with a construction start targeted for 2H 2028 to add 100,000oz/yr to Heliostar's production profile. The company also has a pipeline of other advanced development assets and exploration opportunities across its portfolio to continue to drive growth.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Heliostar Metals Limited
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
(844) 753-0045
rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 


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Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico

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