Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Resource Outlook 2025

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 3, 2025.

Ms. Lyssoun brings over 16 years of financial expertise, with a focus on the resource sector, to her new role. Most recently, she built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver Inc., including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lyssoun was also responsible for developing Gatos Silver's inaugural Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance program across the organization. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Endeavour Mining Plc and QuadReal Property Group.

Ms. Lyssoun started her career in public accounting, focusing on mining in Latin America and is a fluent Spanish speaker. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "We are proud to add Vitalina to our team as we continue to grow rapidly. Vitalina brings a strong financial, transactional and reporting background to Heliostar from active production companies in Mexico and West Africa. She joins the company from Gatos Silver and Endeavour Mining. Vitalina will be responsible for administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the Company reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Mahesh Liyanage, our founding CFO, for his expertise and friendship as we have built Heliostar from concept to gold producer. Our growth to require a full-time CFO is another step towards the Company's goal of becoming a mid-tier producer."

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045		Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the Company's goal of becoming a mid-tier producer.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239834

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 2024 Production of 20,795 GEOs (20,298 gold ounces and 43,076 silver ounces)
  • 2025 Production Guidance of 31,000-41,000 GEOs

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 10,391 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) (10,156 gold ounce and 20,054 silver ounces) in the fourth quarter of 2024 (the third quarter of the Company's financial year).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Company Overview on La Colorada:

  • La Colorada Operations show US$25.9M NPV5, 11.9% IRR, US$53.9M CAPEX and 287k total ounces produced at a US$2,000/oz gold price
  • New mineral reserve at Junkyard Stockpile supports restart of mining at La Colorada that has commenced this month
  • El Crestón expansion at La Colorada is expected to produce over 50,000 ounces of gold per year
  • Current drill program (five drill rigs) is targeting lower CAPEX and increased production for updated technical report planned for mid-2025
Au Price
(US$/oz Au)		Net Cash Flow
(US$M)		After-Tax NPV
@ 5.0% Discount Rate
(US$M)		IRR
(%)		Payback Period
(years)		Payback Multiple
2,000 154.9225.9311.92.21.4
2,600 2158.32110.0334.71.42.3

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plans To Restart Mining Operations at La Colorada Mine, Mexico

Plans To Restart Mining Operations at La Colorada Mine, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Heliostar plans to restart mining operations at La Colorada Mine in January, 2025
  • Mining to commence at the Junkyard Stockpile, a focus of recent work programs

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has undertaken a work program at the historical Junkyard Stockpile at the La Colorada Mine and plans to recommence crushing and stacking in January 2025. The planned restart would initially augment and then replace the current gold production from residual leaching at the mine.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 71.8 g/t Gold over 16.1 metres in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula, Mexico

Heliostar Drills 71.8 g/t Gold over 16.1 metres in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hole AP-24-317
    • 87.8 metres @ 16.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including
    • 16.1 metres @ 71.8 g/t gold

  • Hole AP-24-315
    • 125.9 metres @ 4.02 g/t gold including
    • 23.6 metres @ 12.5 g/t gold

  • Results continue to expand the High Grade Panel and locally increase grades

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 2024 drill program at the 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company is drilling 2,600 metres in phase one of the program and will follow-up the best results with a second phase of 2,400 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces First Results from 2024 Drilling Program at La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Announces First Results from 2024 Drilling Program at La Colorada Mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 5.0m grading 18.0 g/t gold
  • 37.0m grading 1.24 g/t gold
  • 11.8m grading 1.71 g/t gold
  • 14.5m grading 1.69 g/t gold
  • 10.1m grading 0.85 g/t gold
  • Five drill rigs operating at site completing a 12,500m drill program
  • Program designed to expand oxide mineral reserves at the El Creston pit
  • Results show shallow mineralization is open and can positively impact mining economics
  • Production decision at El Creston expected by mid-2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from a 12,500 metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada is currently producing gold from residual leaching having ceased mining in late 2023. Heliostar is reviewing the potential to restart mining in 2025 and is completing a drill program intended to expand the mineral reserve ahead of this decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces further to the Company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025, it has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$123,000 with no further tranches closed. The Company will commence a new offering of units for C$0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "New Financing").

In connection with the end of the previous financing and the commencement of the New Financing, the Company also intends to amend the exercise price of the 1,230,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the previous financing from C$0.15 per share to C$0.12 per share. The proposed amendment is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 6th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. . (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, to conduct drilling on the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The company possesses over 100 years of drilling expertise, including extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region, having undertaken successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 6, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of (" First Tranche ") of its previously announced royalty with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from the Igor 4 project in Peru, and the concurrent launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of units.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the next stage of exploration is now progressing, following the successful completion of the joint Q4 2024 drilling program at the Cecilia Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The drill program was conducted in partnership with Fortuna Mining, which continues to advance their earn-in option on the project (See news release: March 13, 2024). Riverside, acting as the operator, completed an initial five-hole, 2,250-meter drilling campaign designed to test four distinct target areas generally with one geological evaluation drill hole per target to seek scale and evidence of a potentially strong hydrothermal system which would set up for a follow up 2025 exploration program which has now begun. The drilling in Q4 hit favorable indicators as outlined below and continued to develop the district scale targets both at Cerro Magallanes and on the broader >60 km sq property package with vast areas to expand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") executives attended the launch event for the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and Critical Minerals List event hosted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals in Waihi on January 31, 2025. Honorable Shane Jones, Resource Minster for New Zealand, presented the critical minerals list that included both gold and antimony.

Furthermore, Rua Gold is pleased to provide an update from the exploration campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand with significant added potential of antimony within the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

MOU signed with WA Developer Green Steel and Iron

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Related News

Gold Investing

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Gold Investing

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Potash Investing

How to Invest in Potash Stocks

Gold Investing

MOU signed with WA Developer Green Steel and Iron

Agriculture Investing

Hempalta Shifts Focus to Hemp-based Carbon Credit Market

Oil and Gas Investing

New US Interior Secretary Moves to Expand Alaska Energy Development

Base Metals Investing

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

×