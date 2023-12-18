Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the closing of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated December 11, 2023.

An additional 18,000 Outstanding Warrants were exercised pursuant to the Incentive Program. Accordingly, the Company confirms that (a) a total of 17,599,544 common shares in the capital of the Company were issued upon the exercise of 17,599,544 Outstanding Warrants, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company, (b) a total of 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program, and (c) following completion of the Incentive Program, there remains 28,764,086 Outstanding Warrants.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

For additional information, please contact:

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding exploration plans, the use of proceeds, and other future plans and objectives, and statements pertaining to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191488

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×