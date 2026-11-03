Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Cash Flow from Continuing Operations up 16% Quarter-Over-Quarter to record $203 million; Free Cash Flow 1 Nearly Triples Year-Over-Year to record $151 million

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) ("Hecla", or the "Company") today announced third quarter 2026 financial and operating results. "Prior quarter" refers to the second quarter of 2026. Prior period financial information has been recast to reflect Casa Berardi as a discontinued operation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103366765/en/

Figure 1: Flame & Moth longitudinal section showing the new extension, holes 944 and 951, and the 900-foot gap to the existing resource

Figure 1: Flame & Moth longitudinal section showing the new extension, holes 944 and 951, and the 900-foot gap to the existing resource

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Performance:

  • Revenue: $395 million from continuing operations, the second highest in company's history.
  • Profitability: Income from continuing operations of $150 million or $0.22 per share - up from $118 million or $0.18 per share in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $211 million from continuing operations, a 6% increase over the prior quarter (both periods on a continuing operations basis, excluding Casa Berardi). 4
  • Record cash flow generation: Cash flow generated from continuing operations of $203 million, and record quarterly free cash flow from continuing operations of $151 million; Greens Creek set a new site-level quarterly record of $147 million. 1
  • Strengthening balance sheet: The Company ended the quarter with $692 million of cash and cash equivalents, reflecting continued balance sheet strength and strategic flexibility. The Company remains debt free (excluding finance leases) and has entered into a new $500 million revolving credit agreement with an additional $100 million accordion option. The facility is undrawn, with $3.4 million of capacity currently utilized for outstanding letters of credit. This is the strongest balance sheet position in the Company's history.

Corporate Matters:

  • New Director: Mr. Dale Andres has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Andres is a mining executive with over 35 years of experience in base and precious metals.

Operational Performance:

  • Operations:
    • Safety: Consolidated TRIFR of 1.51, down from 1.57 in the prior quarter.
    • Silver production from continuing operations was 4.2 million ounces, nearly unchanged from the prior quarter, with consolidated silver sales volumes stronger, reflecting the timing of shipments, mainly at Greens Creek.
    • Consolidated costs applicable to sales from continuing operations of $158 million, up 35% from the prior quarter due primarily to the timing of sales. Silver cash cost remained negative at ($3.20) per ounce and AISC was $14.34 per ounce (excluding Keno Hill, which has not yet achieved commercial production). Year-to-date AISC of $9.37/oz is essentially in line with $9.26/oz a year ago, and YTD cash cost improved to ($4.94)/oz from ($2.20)/oz. 2,3,5
    • Production and cost guidance: Consolidated 2026 silver production is expected to be 15.3-16.1 million ounces, with low end raised compared to prior guidance of 15.1-16.1 million ounces. Consolidated silver cash cost and AISC guidance improved to ($4.75)-($4.25)/oz and $11.50-$12.50/oz respectively, 2,3 on outperformance during the first nine months of the year, reduced sustaining capital investment guidance, and higher by-product credits. 2,3 See Guidance section for more details.
  • Individual Mine Performance:
    • Greens Creek: Produced over 1.9 million ounces of silver and nearly 12 thousand ounces of gold. Costs applicable to sales were $76 million, with silver cash cost of ($10.11) per ounce and AISC of ($3.25) per ounce. 2,3,5
    • Lucky Friday: Produced nearly 1.3 million ounces of silver. Costs applicable to sales were $34 million, with silver cash cost of $7.31 per ounce and AISC of $27.68 per ounce. 2,3,5 The surface cooling project is expected to commission in the fourth quarter.
    • Keno Hill: Produced nearly 1.0 million ounces of silver. Milled silver grade improved more than 35% from the prior quarter and milling rates reached a new quarterly record. Milling rates will be suppressed beginning in the fourth quarter to preserve the tailings storage, waste rock and water treatment capacity available under current permits while license amendments are pursued (see "Keno Hill Update" below).
    • Growth pipeline: Preliminary work on the Greens Creek pyrite concentrate continues, and has led to a revision to growth capital expenditure guidance for Greens Creek. Subject to final investment approval, intermittent production using temporary equipment could begin in late 2027 with potential to reach full capacity in late 2028, when construction of the new circuit is expected to be completed. Separately, the scope of the Greens Creek dry-stack tailings reprocessing evaluation has broadened to include two additional potential paths forward, or a combination of them. In Nevada, 2026 exploration investment guidance of $16 million is more than three times the 2025 level with expanded programs at Midas and new programs at Hollister and Aurora. See "Project Pipeline Update" section below for further details.
    • Exploration: Exploration success continued in the third quarter, led by the discovery of a new mineralized extension at Keno Hill's Flame & Moth, 900 feet southwest of the existing resource; ongoing progress along the Bermingham trend toward the historic Hector-Calumet Mine; and massive sulfide intercepts at Greens Creek's West Ore Offset target, with assays pending. Hecla also commenced drilling in Nevada at Aurora and Hollister and continued follow-up drilling on the new high-grade veins discovered at Midas in the second quarter.

Rob Krcmarov, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our third quarter results reflect the strength of the platform we have built, and we are well positioned to achieve our 2026 guidance. We generated record free cash flow of $151 million, led by Greens Creek's record $147 million. Our free cash flow generation and debt-free balance sheet provide us with the strongest financial position in our history, with nearly $700 million in cash and total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion. Our organic pipeline continues to advance at Greens Creek, where preliminary work on the pyrite concentrate circuit is progressing and we are now evaluating two additional potential paths forward for the dry-stack tailings. These opportunities are still early stage, but they demonstrate the potential for meaningful value creation and to further solidify Hecla's position as North America's premier silver producer. We are delighted to welcome Dale Andres to our Board. We look forward to his insight and contributions as we continue to grow Hecla."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "costs applicable to sales" is exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization; "prior quarter" refers to the second quarter of 2026. All information in the table below is presented on a continuing operations basis.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

3Q-2026

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

YTD-2026

YTD-2025

Financial Highlights

Sales

$394,820

$333,851

$411,433

$363,578

$315,998

$1,140,104

$740,324

Costs applicable to sales (5)

$158,197

$117,283

$124,410

$122,150

$135,925

$399,890

$345,162

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$36,549

$36,772

$33,768

$27,927

$37,728

$107,089

$98,857

Income and mining tax provision

$40,548

$18,767

$50,900

$37,351

$31,030

$110,215

$61,390

Income from continuing operations

$149,600

$117,876

$164,653

$110,059

$89,363

$432,129

$148,000

Basic income per common share (in dollars) from continuing operations

$0.22

$0.18

$0.24

$0.16

$0.13

$0.64

$0.23

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (4)

$211,474

$199,179

$265,104

$200,955

$147,137

$675,757

$317,398

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$202,951

$174,919

$182,922

$165,852

$101,556

$560,792

$237,587

Capital investment in continuing operations

$(51,714)

$(39,142)

$(39,265)

$(65,936)

$(44,425)

$(130,121)

$(124,939)

Free cash flow from continuing operations (1)

$151,237

$135,777

$143,657

$99,916

$57,131

$430,671

$112,648

Free cash flow 1 by operation (before exploration and corporate costs)

Greens Creek

Cash flow from operations

$155,146

$139,181

$131,368

$101,902

$83,408

$425,695

$202,637

Exploration

$3,388

$2,588

$276

$743

$3,228

$6,252

$5,621

Capital investment

$(11,746)

$(12,070)

$(6,113)

$(23,282)

$(12,179)

$(29,929)

$(31,335)

Free cash flow (1)

$146,788

$129,699

$125,531

$79,363

$74,457

$402,018

$176,923

Lucky Friday

Cash flow from operations

$88,331

$103,606

$64,619

$56,869

$29,279

$256,556

$73,733

Exploration

$2,143

$638

$991

$885

$1,054

$3,772

$1,223

Capital investment

$(23,655)

$(16,681)

$(17,018)

$(24,680)

$(16,865)

$(57,354)

$(48,253)

Free cash flow (1)

$66,819

$87,563

$48,592

$33,074

$13,468

$202,974

$26,703

Keno Hill

Cash flow from operations

$4,811

$17,932

$29,570

$33,028

$22,109

$52,313

$28,893

Exploration

$4,321

$3,854

$1,356

$365

$975

$9,531

$6,011

Capital investment

$(11,205)

$(7,236)

$(15,025)

$(15,964)

$(14,747)

$(33,466)

$(42,228)

Free cash flow (1)

$(2,073)

$14,550

$15,901

$17,429

$8,337

$28,378

$(7,324)

Metals Prices

Average metal prices

Silver - London PM Fix, $/ounce

$62.73

$73.44

$84.39

$54.83

$39.38

$73.52

$34.97

Gold - London PM Fix, $/ounce

$4,270

$4,517

$4,875

$4,142

$3,456

$4,554

$3,199

Lead - LME Final Cash Buyer, $/pound

$0.84

$0.89

$0.88

$0.89

$0.89

$0.87

$0.89

Zinc - LME Final Cash Buyer, $/pound

$1.74

$1.57

$1.47

$1.44

$1.28

$1.59

$1.25

Realized Prices

Silver, $/ounce

$63.62

$63.06

$82.70

$69.28

$42.58

$69.81

$37.45

Gold, $/ounce

$4,279

$4,256

$4,899

$4,210

$3,535

$4,604

$3,307

Lead, $/pound

$0.91

$0.97

$0.98

$0.97

$0.93

$0.95

$0.92

Zinc, $/pound

$1.48

$1.63

$1.41

$1.45

$1.48

$1.50

$1.37

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Sales of $395 million increased 18% and payable silver sold was 23% higher compared to the prior quarter, both primarily driven by the timing of sales at Greens Creek.

Income from continuing operations was $150 million, or $0.22 per share compared to the $118 million in the prior quarter (in each case from continuing operations, excluding Casa Berardi). The increase was primarily related to:

  • An 18% increase in revenue from continuing operations for the items noted above
  • A $36 million increase in fair value adjustments, net, primarily due to realized and unrealized marketable securities gains

Partly offset by:

  • A $41 million increase in costs applicable to sales primarily related to higher consolidated sales volumes of concentrates 5
  • A $22 million increase in tax expense primarily related to higher profitability compared to the prior quarter
  • A $6 million increase in exploration and pre-development expense, primarily related to the seasonal increase in exploration activities across the portfolio and the start up of programs at Hollister and Aurora in Nevada

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $211 million, up 6% from the prior quarter (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi), primarily reflecting the increase in revenue, partly offset by higher costs applicable to sales and exploration and pre-development expense. 4,5

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026, of $692 million, up over 43% from the prior quarter. The increase reflects strong cash flow generation as well as $64 million of proceeds from the sale of investments. The Company's new $500 million credit facility remains undrawn, with $3.4 million of availability utilized for outstanding letters of credit.

Record cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $203 million, up 16% from the prior quarter, primarily due to favorable working capital changes, higher volumes of payable silver and gold ounces sold and higher realized gold price, partly offset by a lower realized lead and zinc price (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi).

Capital investment in continuing operations was $52 million, up 32% from the prior quarter (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi). Capital investment is expected to increase in the fourth quarter, as projects across the portfolio advance, including the planned completion of the dry stack tailings facility expansion at Keno Hill.

Record free cash flow from continuing operations was $151 million, surpassing the previous all-time high of $144 million set in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to higher cash flow from operations (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi). 1 Greens Creek set a new quarterly site-level free cash flow record of $147 million. 1

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

3Q-2026

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

YTD-2026

YTD-2025

Operational Highlights

Milled tons (tons)

Greens Creek

207,638

217,433

208,922

200,952

227,587

633,993

670,707

Lucky Friday

100,545

101,978

108,608

98,499

105,329

311,131

328,549

Keno Hill

38,163

33,504

24,274

24,417

29,740

95,941

83,922

Milled silver grade - (opt)

Greens Creek

11.7

12.0

13.0

12.2

13.1

12.2

12.8

Lucky Friday

13.2

15.6

11.9

13.4

13.4

13.6

12.9

Keno Hill

26.2

19.3

20.8

25.4

31.8

22.4

30.0

Silver production

Greens Creek, ounces

1,935,193

2,051,022

2,177,142

1,951,784

2,347,674

6,163,357

6,773,212

Lucky Friday, ounces

1,272,585

1,532,569

1,237,288

1,250,204

1,337,353

4,042,442

4,010,482

Keno Hill, ounces

963,048

625,236

488,719

597,020

898,328

2,077,003

2,421,470

Total, ounces

4,170,826

4,208,827

3,903,149

3,799,008

4,583,355

12,282,802

13,205,164

Gold production

Greens Creek, ounces

11,996

14,199

12,886

12,256

15,584

39,081

47,093

Silver payable ounces sold

4,094,203

3,318,906

3,575,018

3,732,076

4,457,094

10,988,127

11,487,556

Gold payable ounces sold

12,706

10,151

11,533

10,484

14,277

34,390

36,389

Concentrate volumes produced and sold

Greens Creek

Silver concentrate produced, tons

16,116

17,630

16,321

14,896

17,180

50,067

50,706

Silver concentrate sold, tons

20,516

12,601

16,295

17,333

18,954

49,412

48,239

Zinc concentrate produced, tons

17,065

17,990

18,474

17,485

18,548

53,529

57,712

Zinc concentrate sold, tons

17,114

17,796

18,467

18,918

20,065

53,377

56,436

Precious metal concentrate produced, tons

5,775

7,633

8,063

5,571

6,379

21,471

22,210

Precious metal concentrate sold, tons

6,874

8,394

15,603

8,743

30,871

25,134

Lucky Friday

Silver concentrate produced, tons

13,758

15,452

12,635

12,283

13,796

41,845

39,942

Silver concentrate sold, tons

14,000

15,538

12,382

12,590

13,726

41,920

39,942

Zinc concentrate produced, tons

7,084

6,527

6,352

6,269

6,869

19,963

20,486

Zinc concentrate sold, tons

7,170

6,478

6,185

7,220

6,178

19,833

20,420

Keno Hill

Silver concentrate produced, tons

1,889

1,288

901

1,165

2,056

4,078

5,509

Silver concentrate sold, tons

1,654

1,063

806

1,544

2,380

3,523

5,211

Precious metals concentrate produced, tons

1,361

999

783

815

1,398

3,143

3,090

Precious metals concentrate sold, tons (a)

1,236

897

798

1,023

1,258

2,931

2,806

Total Silver Cash Costs and AISC

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$(3.20)

$(8.10)

$(3.24)

$(0.23)

$(2.03)

$(4.94)

$(2.20)

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$14.34

$6.07

$8.17

$18.11

$11.01

$9.37

$9.26

Greens Creek Cash Costs and AISC

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$(10.11)

$(17.11)

$(11.94)

$(6.67)

$(8.50)

$(13.09)

$(8.41)

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$(3.25)

$(10.71)

$(8.39)

$2.70

$(2.55)

$(7.55)

$(3.82)

Lucky Friday Cash Costs and AISC

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$7.31

$3.95

$12.07

$9.82

$9.33

$7.50

$8.29

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$27.68

$17.08

$23.78

$25.73

$23.30

$22.47

$20.81

(a) Precious metals concentrates include intersegment sales to Greens Creek.

Consolidated silver production from continuing operations was 4.2 million ounces, nearly unchanged from the prior quarter. Production decreased 6% at Greens Creek and 17% at Lucky Friday, but these declines were offset by a 54% increase at Keno Hill which set a new quarterly record of nearly 1.0 million ounces. Keno Hill's increase was driven by record tons milled of 38,163 and a 36% higher milled silver grade compared with the prior quarter. Greens Creek production declined from the prior quarter mainly due to higher than planned maintenance during the quarter. Greens Creek plans to reduce mill availability in the fourth quarter for additional scheduled maintenance. As planned, Lucky Friday production declined as the mine moved out of a high-grade pocket of ore that drove a production record in the second quarter.

Gold production from Greens Creek was 12 thousand ounces, down 16% from the prior quarter due primarily to 5% lower mill throughput for the reasons noted above.

Silver payable ounces sold of 4.1 million ounces, up 23% from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher payable ounces sold at Greens Creek and Keno Hill, partly offset by lower sales at Lucky Friday.

Gold payable ounces sold of 13 thousand ounces, up 25% from the prior quarter due to the timing of sales at Greens Creek.

Concentrate volumes produced and sold were higher at Keno Hill and for zinc concentrate at Lucky Friday compared to the prior quarter. At Greens Creek, concentrate production was lower for all three concentrates produced, while concentrate sales were higher for silver concentrate, compared to the prior quarter, reflecting the catch up in shipments: zinc and precious metals concentrate sales roughly matched production. Concentrates sales at Lucky Friday and Keno Hill were broadly in line with production in the third quarter.

Consolidated silver costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) from continuing operations rose 35% over the prior quarter to $158 million, primarily due to higher sales volumes of silver, gold, lead and zinc. 5

Silver cash costs and AISC per silver ounce from continuing operations, excluding Keno Hill , which has not yet achieved commercial production, were ($3.20) and $14.34, respectively, higher than the prior quarter, primarily due to lower ounces produced at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, $26 million higher costs applicable to sales (on higher sales volumes as noted above) and $14 million lower by-product credits compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower gold production. This was partly offset by $4 million lower treatment charges ("TCs"). The increase in AISC compared to the prior quarter reflects these same cash cost drivers, along with $5 million higher sustaining capital investment, mostly attributable to Lucky Friday. 2,3

GUIDANCE

In the tables below the Company provides production, cost, and capital guidance on a consolidated basis and by mine, as well as projected consolidated exploration and pre-development expenditures. Silver production guidance is unchanged for Greens Creek, tightened up for Lucky Friday and for Keno Hill. There is no change to Greens Creek gold production guidance. Total silver cash costs and AISC per ounce 2,3 guidance is improved on better than expected results during the first nine months of 2026 and reduced sustaining capital investment guidance contributing to the improved AISC guidance. Total capital investment guidance is reduced by about 4%.

2026 Production Outlook

Consolidated silver production is expected to be 15.3-16.1 million ounces, with low end raised compared to prior guidance of 15.1-16.1 million ounces, and Greens Creek's gold production guidance of 51.0-55.0 koz is reiterated.

  • Greens Creek's silver production is expected to be 8.0-8.3 million ounces, unchanged from prior guidance.
  • Lucky Friday's silver production is expected to be 5.0-5.2 million ounces, with low end raised from the prior 4.9-5.2 million ounces.
  • Keno Hill's silver production is expected to be 2.3-2.6 million ounces, with low end raised from the prior 2.2-2.6 million ounces.

Keno Hill Update

In an attempt to maintain operational continuity, the Company is choosing to suppress Keno Hill mill throughput to approximately 300 tons per day in the fourth quarter of 2026 with further suppression, expected beginning in January 2027 to levels significantly below third quarter 2026 throughput. Including the Phase 2W dry-stack expansion, the Company estimates that approximately 200,000 tons of tailings storage capacity remains available under its current permits; how long that capacity lasts will depend on the rate at which ore is milled and the tailings generated per ton milled. The suppression is intended to preserve the tailings storage, waste rock and water treatment capacity available under our current permits while we pursue the license amendments needed to expand that capacity; it is not a cost-driven decision. We expect to hold the lower milling rate until those amendments are received, currently estimated by approximately mid-2029, and the related infrastructure is built. We expect silver production to decline by proportionally less than throughput because, during this period, we expect to be more selective in both mining and processing. In the mine, we will attempt to reduce dilution and prioritize higher-grade areas of the deposit. In the mill, we expect to preferentially process higher-grade material and stockpile lower-grade material for later processing. Actual production will depend on the grades, dilution, and recoveries we achieve. We expect to provide 2027 production guidance for Keno Hill in February 2027. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Cost Guidance Improved

Total silver cash cost and AISC guidance per silver ounce is improved to ($4.75)-($4.25)/oz and $11.50-$12.50/oz respectively. 2,3 This guidance only incorporates Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, as Keno Hill has not yet reached commercial production.

  • At Greens Creek, guidance for costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) at $250 million, up $10 million from the prior guidance due mostly to actual results over the first nine months and higher expected power generation on site in the fourth quarter. Cash cost per silver ounce and AISC per silver ounce (guidance is improved to ($13.00)-($12.50) and ($5.50)-($5.00) respectively from ($12.50)-($12.00) and ($4.25)-($3.75) respectively. 2,3,5
  • At Lucky Friday, guidance for costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) of $140 million is reiterated. Cash cost guidance is improved to $8.50-$9.00 from the prior $9.00-$9.75, per silver ounce, and the higher end of AISC improved slightly to $24.50-$25.50 from $24.50-$26.00, per silver ounce to reflect better than expected results during the first nine months of 2026, with AISC guidance partly offset by the higher sustaining capital investment guidance at the mine. 2,3,5

2026 Capital and Exploration Investment

Total capital (growth and sustaining) investment guidance lowered, now at $198-$214 million from $208-$223 million to reflect lower spend in the first nine months.

  • Greens Creek's capital investment is primarily attributable to mine development and the expansion of its tailings facility, which, when completed is expected to provide tailings storage capacity through 2045.
  • Lucky Friday's capital investment is heavily tied to underground development, a new tailings facility and a surface cooling project, which is now in a commissioning phase (subsequent to quarter end) with construction recently completed. The surface cooling project is designed to increase the cooling capacity at the mine to support its reserve mine-life of fifteen years.
  • Expected capital investment at Keno Hill comprises mine development, expansion of its tailings facility, and infrastructure projects.

Exploration and pre-development expenditures, from continuing operations, remain unchanged and are expected to be $55 million, with the focus at Greens Creek and Keno Hill, Nevada and Lucky Friday.

Metal Prices and FX rate assumptions

Assumptions utilized in the calculation of by-products for the fourth quarter are as follows, gold $4,000/oz, zinc $1.40/lb, lead $0.85/lb and copper $4.00/lb. Numbers are rounded. Assumed exchange rate for Canadian dollar is unchanged at 1.35 CAD/USD.

Silver Production (Moz)

Gold Production (Koz)

Greens Creek

8.0 - 8.3

51.0 - 55.0

Lucky Friday

5.0 - 5.2

N/A

Keno Hill

2.3 - 2.6

N/A

2026 Total

15.3 - 16.1

51.0 - 55.0

Costs applicable to sales (5) (millions)

Cash cost per silver ounce (2)

AISC per produced silver ounce (3)

Greens Creek

250

($13.00) - ($12.50)

($5.50) - ($5.00)

Lucky Friday

140

$8.50 - $9.00

$24.50 - $25.50

Total Silver

390

($4.75) - ($4.25)

$11.50 - $12.50

(millions)

Total

Sustaining

Growth

2026 Total Capital Investment

$198 - 214

$142 - 153

$56 - $61

Greens Creek

55 - 60

54 - 58

1 - 2

Lucky Friday

79 - 84

79 - 84

-

Keno Hill

55 - 59

-

55 - 59

Corporate

9 - 11

9 - 11

-

2026 Exploration & Pre-Development

$55

PROJECT PIPELINE UPDATE

Hecla remains focused on advancing a pipeline of organic growth opportunities that build on existing infrastructure, established permitting paths, and the Company's deep operational expertise. The projects outlined below are anticipated to be low-capital-intensity opportunities with the potential to meaningfully expand precious metal output, cash flows and net asset value over time, while reducing many of the exploration and development risks inherent in greenfield projects.

Greens Creek Pyrite Concentrate Circuit

Greens Creek is advancing engineering and evaluation of a pyrite concentrate circuit which has the potential to recover additional silver and gold that currently report to tailings. Preliminary metallurgical and engineering work indicates the project could, at average reserve grades, add approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces of silver and 10,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold in annual production, once fully ramped up.

Preliminary cost estimates are underway. Early indications point to a potential return on capital exceeding Company thresholds, while potentially also reducing the rate of tailings deposited into the tailing storage facility, which would be expected to lower future tailings-related capital investment.

This work is at a scoping level of engineering, incorporating some advanced design. Given preliminary indications of favorable benefit-to-cost ratio and perceived low technical risk, the project is well suited to an accelerated engineering and execution path subject to receipt of applicable permits, and final investment approval. Under that path, the Company expects to begin intermittent production of pyrite concentrate in late 2027 using temporary equipment, ahead of completing the new circuit, expected in late 2028.

These estimates are preliminary, based on early-stage engineering and metallurgical work, and remain subject to change as the project advances. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to further technical work, permitting timelines, market conditions, and other factors described under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Including 2026 Outlook" in this news release and under "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026, and Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2026 and expected to be filed on November 3, 2026, as well as in other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reference to scoping level of engineering in this section describes the engineering and cost-estimate maturity of processing circuit design work. It does not refer to an initial assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study or technical report summary under SEC Regulation S-K 1300 or a preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study or technical report under NI 43-101 in Canada.

Greens Creek Tailings Reprocessing Project

The Greens Creek tailings reprocessing project offers potential organic value creation, though significant groundwork is still needed before that value can be realized. Overall, the Company is evaluating three potential paths forward. The path with the greatest amount of time invested to date, is at a preliminary, conceptual stage of engineering (equivalent to an AACE Class 5 to Class 4 cost estimate) and is progressing through a multi-phase metallurgical study conducted with a third party, with Phase 3 testing completed in August 2026 (metallurgical results pending). This third phase of multi-ton metallurgical work is a key milestone that should help shape next steps, with the potential to advance to a pilot plant test in Phase 4. If the tests yield positive results, it is expected the project would advance through further engineering and economic studies before any decision to execute. Early indications point to a potentially low capital intensity path for Hecla to achieve initial cash flows, though the project remains in early-stage testing and depends on the potential third-party partner securing a suitable processing facility. As an added benefit, reprocessing all or part of the existing tailings could decrease the space needed for tailings storage and help lower the mine's long-term reclamation liability.

The Company is also at an early stage of evaluating two additional pathways associated with the dry-stack tailings. The first is based on advances in processing technology and growing market demand for material like Greens Creek tailings, which has created the potential to turn material once managed only as tailings into a marketable low-grade feedstock. This potential project pathway could recover additional silver and gold currently contained in tailings material, subject to further metallurgical testing and the identification of a suitable third-party processing arrangement. In the fourth quarter, we expect to load a test parcel from Greens Creek of approximately 5,500 dry metric tonnes of low-grade feedstock for shipment and sale to a third party smelter. The second option is a potential self-processing pathway that would require an onsite processing facility that could require new or amended permits. The Company expects to begin metallurgical evaluation of the self-processing concept in the first quarter of 2027, with results from this testing potentially available by spring 2027 to help determine potential next steps. The Company expects to be able to provide further details on these options in coming quarters as evaluation work advances. Potential for the combination of two or more of these three options is also being evaluated.

At September 30, 2026, the dry-stack tailings facility at Greens Creek held an estimated 10.7 million tons of material, containing roughly 51 million ounces of silver, nearly 600 thousand ounces of gold, and additional critical minerals, representing a combined estimated in-situ gross metal value of approximately $6.4 billion (based on September 30, 2026 metals prices and before transportation, processing or sales costs, which are expected to be significant). This material is not a mineral resource or mineral reserve. Any recovery would depend on further testing, a suitable processing arrangement and favorable economics.

Midas Restart Project

Hecla continues to evaluate the potential to restart the existing Midas mill in northern Nevada, a historic high-grade gold and silver operation. Midas benefits from existing permitted infrastructure, which could help reduce the capital required for restart, and the Company is working to expand the existing high-grade gold and silver resource to the scale needed to support that restart. Midas represents a potential hub-and-spoke operating model, with ore potentially sourced from multiple regional deposits and fed into the 1,200 tpd mill. The site also includes an existing permitted tailings facility, offering approximately 15 years of storage capacity at the mill's nameplate capacity.

The Company has allocated $16 million of the 2026 exploration budget for the Nevada project portfolio, more than three times the investment made in 2025. The 2026 drill program at Midas is focused on following up on the success of the 2025 drill program with a heavy focus on SE Pediment area that includes multiple targets including Sinter, Sinter Offset, and Pogo. The nearby Hollister high-grade gold and silver project is within trucking distance of the Midas mill and drilling resumed in the third quarter after a multi-year pause. With multiple veins and trends still open along strike and at depth, and programs at Aurora and Hollister beginning in the third quarter, the Company expects continued exploration momentum through the fourth quarter of 2026 and aims to provide regular exploration updates for the Nevada exploration projects throughout the coming quarters.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Investment and Strategy

During the third quarter, the Company invested $16.6 million in exploration and corporate development (and $0.6 million in pre-development) activities, focused on high-impact discovery drilling at Keno Hill in Yukon and Midas, Aurora and Hollister in Nevada, and resource expansion programs at the Company's producing assets. Year-to-date, the Company has invested $32.5 million in exploration and corporate development, with this strategy balancing district-scale discovery with near-mine resource definition and reserve extension. Guidance for 2026 remains at $55 million investment in exploration and pre-development.

Producing Asset Resource Definition

Underground drilling at Greens Creek and Keno Hill continues to extend and upgrade mineralization near existing resource boundaries. The aim is to convert Inferred resources, the least certain category, into more certain categories and to identify reserve extensions.

Greens Creek

Three underground rigs continued drilling around existing resources, with results received from the 200S, East and SWB zones. Notable intercepts include:

  • 200S Zone. 63.6 oz/ton silver, 0.01 oz/ton gold, 4.1% zinc and 1.9% lead over 14.1 feet.
  • 200S Zone. 48.1 oz/ton silver, 0.11 oz/ton gold, 0.8% zinc and 0.4% lead over 15.9 feet.
  • East Zone. 6.4 oz/ton silver, 0.04 oz/ton gold, 25.4% zinc and 12.0% lead over 20.7 feet.

Keno Hill

One underground rig continued drilling in the Arctic Zone of the Bermingham mine. Notable intercepts on the Bermingham Main Vein include:

  • 54.3 oz/ton silver, 7.4% zinc and 4.7% lead over 4.6 feet, which upgrades the resource.
  • 24.8 oz/ton silver, 1.6% zinc and 1.9% lead over 5.0 feet, which expands the resource on the same vein.

EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

Keno Hill Exploration

Exploration drilling at Keno Hill ramped up through the quarter after a period of reduced drilling capacity earlier in the year. The primary contractor returned its second and third drills to service in late July and late August, and a second contractor added one drill at Flame & Moth in late July. Four drills are now operating and are expected to continue through the remainder of 2026.

Flame & Moth, a new zone of high-grade silver

Drilling has been successful in testing the favorable Basal Quartzite on strike with the Lightning vein. The zone has currently been defined over 350 feet of dip length and sits 900 feet southwest of the existing resource. Four holes tested the area and three found significant mineralization. Assays are back for two holes (Figure 1).

  • Hole K-26-0944. 26.1 oz/ton silver and 14.0% zinc over 8.5 feet.
  • Hole K-26-0951. 6.5 oz/ton silver and 3.5% zinc over 16.1 feet.

The zone is open to the northeast, toward the existing resource, and to the southwest. Follow-up drilling will continue in the fourth quarter and into 2027.

Bermingham Deep, extending a high-grade trend

Drilling at Bermingham Deep extended the high-grade Footwall/Ruby silver trend both southwest and northeast. Key results include 25.7 oz/ton silver and 4.2% lead over 10.0 feet (K-26-0940) and 14.6 oz/ton silver over 5.2 feet (K-26-0935B) in the Footwall Vein. The Ruby Vein returned 9.3 oz/ton silver over 15.8 feet (K-26-0941). The subparallel Main Vein 2 returned 61.1 oz/ton silver and 3.8% lead over 5.3 feet and has been extended about 260 feet to the southwest. Together, the trend now spans about 1,300 feet, up 500 feet from Q2, though that length relies on visual observations from two holes (K-26-0942 and K-26-0945) with assays still pending (Figure 2). The northeast extension points toward the historic Hector-Calumet Mine, where the company believes the two mineralizing systems may converge at depth, making it a major target for late 2026 and 2027.

Nevada Exploration

Midas is the only Nevada property with results this quarter: hole DMC-494 confirmed a second narrow high-grade gold vein (0.73 oz/ton gold and 2.9 oz/ton silver over 1.4 feet), and five follow-up holes all hit the expected structure, though only one has been assayed so far. Midas remains in restart evaluation with no decision made, and the key question is whether the veins have enough continuity and grade to support a resource.

At Aurora and Hollister, drilling has just begun and all assays are pending. Early holes at both found alteration and veining typical of gold-silver systems, which supports continued drilling, with remaining targets scheduled for Q4 and follow-up drilling in 2027.

Detailed exploration drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of this release.

DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the Company's dividend policy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00375 per share of common stock payable on or about December 8, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company recommends that you dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-461-5787 or for international dialing 1-585-542-9983. The Conference ID is 462083930 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/462083930 or www.hecla.com under Investors.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, the Company is advancing its Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital investment. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Keno Hill operations excludes exploration and pre-development investment, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital investment refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(2) Cash cost per silver ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of costs applicable to sales can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to costs applicable to sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC includes costs applicable to sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total costs applicable to sales, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to income from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(5) Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2026 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) the Company's organic project pipeline has potential for meaningful value creation, with the potential to meaningfully expand precious metal output, cash flows and net asset value over time, while reducing many of the exploration and development risks inherent in greenfield projects; (ii) at Greens Creek, (a) the expansion of its tailings facility, when completed, is expected to provide tailings storage capacity through 2045; and (b) the potential new pyrite concentrate circuit (1) could create incremental annual production of approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces of silver and 10,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold from material that currently reports to tailings, once fully ramped up, (2) has a potential robust return on capital meeting Company thresholds, while potentially also reducing the rate of tailings deposited into the tailing storage facility, which would be expected to lower future tailings-related capital investment, (3) has projected favorable benefit-to-cost ratio and perceived low technical risk, and is well suited to an accelerated engineering and execution path, and (4) if approved, could begin intermittent production using temporary equipment in late 2027, with the potential to reach full capacity in late 2028, when construction of the new circuit is expected to be completed; (c) the tailings reprocessing project (1) offers potential organic value creation, (2) completed Phase 3 testing in August 2026, which is a key milestone that should help shape next steps, with the potential to advance to a pilot plant test in Phase 4, (3) is expected to advance through further engineering and economic studies before any decision to execute if the tests yield positive results, (4) represents a potentially low capital intensity path for Hecla to achieve initial cash flows, and (5) could decrease the space needed for tailings storage and help lower the mine's long-term reclamation liability; (d) the potential direct sale of dry-stack tailings, including the shipment and sale of the test parcel, and the potential self-processing pathway, including the timing of metallurgical evaluation and results; (iii) the Midas restart project has the potential to reduce the capital required to restart the operation through its permitted infrastructure, with Midas representing a potential hub-and-spoke operating model where ore sources could come from multiple regional sources fed into the 1,200 tpd mill; (iv) commissioning of the Lucky Friday surface cooling project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026; (v) capital investment is expected to increase in the fourth quarter as numerous projects are advanced across the portfolio; (vi) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2026; (vii) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated silver and gold production, costs applicable to sales, and cash cost and AISC per silver ounce for 2026; (viii) the expected suppression of Keno Hill mill throughput to approximately 300 tons per day in the fourth quarter of 2026 and further beginning in January 2027, the estimated remaining tailings storage capacity and how long it will last, the expected timing of license amendments and related infrastructure, the expected partial offset from more selective mining and processing, and the expected timing of 2027 guidance for Keno Hill; (ix) metals prices and foreign exchange rate assumptions; and (x) exploration plans and results, including planned drilling, the extent and continuity of mineralization, and pending assays.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may impact expected future results, see the Company's 2025 Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026 and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on November 3, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

This news release uses the terms "mineral resources", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. You should not assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Further, inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically, and an inferred mineral resource may not be considered when assessing the economic viability of a mining project, and may not be converted to a mineral reserve. The Company reports reserves and resources under the SEC's mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") and Canada's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") because the Company is a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates contained in this press release have been prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 as well as NI 43-101.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP-Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, Paul W. Jensen, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, and Matt Blattman, P.E., RM-SME, MMSA, VP-Technical Services serve as Qualified Persons under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 for Hecla's mineral projects. Mr. Allen supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning exploration activities while Mr. Jensen supervised the preparation of mineral resources for this news release. Mr. Blattman supervised the preparation of the mineral reserves for this news release. Technical Report Summaries for the Company's Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Keno Hill properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.4, respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and are available at www.sec.gov . Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, and (iii) Keno Hill is contained in its Technical Report Summary titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023. Also included in each Technical Report Summary and technical report listed above is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in NI 43-101 technical reports prepared for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in a NI 43-101 technical reports prepared for ATAC Resources Ltd. for (i) the Osiris Project (technical report dated July 28, 2022) and (ii) the Tiger Project (technical report dated February 27, 2020). Copies of these technical reports are available under the SEDAR profiles of Klondex Mines Unlimited Liability Company and ATAC Resources Ltd., respectively, at www.sedar.com (the Fire Creek technical report is also available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR). Mr. Jensen reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

Sales

$

394,820

$

333,851

$

1,140,104

$

740,324

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Costs applicable to sales (1)

158,197

117,283

399,890

345,162

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,549

36,772

107,089

98,857

General and administrative

15,582

15,173

46,508

38,411

Exploration and pre-development

17,181

11,681

33,478

22,544

Care and maintenance

3,353

3,062

9,661

10,728

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

4,017

1,329

6,643

2,902

Other operating expense, net

2,787

2,853

10,876

5,365

Total costs and expenses

237,666

188,153

614,145

523,969

Income from operations

157,154

145,698

525,959

216,355

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(620

)

(2,413

)

(8,689

)

(35,604

)

Fair value adjustments, net

26,691

(9,246

)

11,500

27,666

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(652

)

(4,445

)

(4,599

)

(3,724

)

Other income, net

7,575

7,049

18,173

4,697

32,994

(9,055

)

16,385

(6,965

)

Income before income and mining taxes

190,148

136,643

542,344

209,390

Income and mining tax provision

(40,548

)

(18,767

)

(110,215

)

(61,390

)

Income from continuing operations

149,600

117,876

432,129

148,000

(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of income and mining taxes

(183,681

)

39,303

Net income

149,600

117,876

248,448

187,303

Preferred stock dividends

(132

)

(132

)

(396

)

(414

)

Net income applicable to common stockholders

$

149,468

$

117,744

$

248,052

$

186,889

Basic income per common share from continuing operations after preferred dividends

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

0.64

$

0.23

Basic (loss) per common share from discontinued operations

$

$

$

(0.27

)

$

0.06

Basic income per common share after preferred dividends

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

0.37

$

0.29

Diluted income per common share from continuing operations after preferred dividends

$

0.22

$

0.17

$

0.64

$

0.23

Diluted (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

$

$

$

(0.27

)

$

0.06

Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends

$

0.22

$

0.17

$

0.37

$

0.29

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic

671,680

670,763

670,953

646,312

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted

676,872

675,886

676,531

649,533

(1) Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

149,600

$

117,876

$

248,448

$

187,303

Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(183,681

)

39,303

Income from continuing operations

149,600

117,876

432,129

148,000

Non-cash elements included in net income:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

39,236

36,914

110,618

101,152

Fair value adjustments, net

(26,691

)

9,246

(11,500

)

(27,666

)

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,856

1,857

5,584

4,839

Stock-based compensation

3,377

3,297

9,458

7,562

Deferred income taxes

(2,015

)

8,099

33,962

50,648

Net foreign exchange loss (gain)

652

4,445

4,599

3,724

Other non-cash items, net

1,753

(119

)

3,393

7,535

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(6,726

)

63,174

13,480

(72,461

)

Inventories

11,079

(15,365

)

(3,803

)

(7,812

)

Other current and non-current assets

5,350

(38,528

)

(52,263

)

14,073

Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

25,724

(7,322

)

17,625

(3,507

)

Accrued payroll and related benefits

(12,664

)

19,047

(8,934

)

10,093

Accrued taxes

10,624

(27,476

)

4,651

4,779

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

1,796

(226

)

1,793

(3,372

)

Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

202,951

174,919

560,792

237,587

Cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

11,324

107,996

Net cash provided by operating activities

202,951

174,919

572,116

345,583

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plants, equipment and mine development

(51,714

)

(39,142

)

(130,121

)

(124,939

)

Proceeds from sale of Hecla Quebec, net of transaction costs

10,136

178,181

Proceeds from sale of Minera Hecla

5,228

Proceeds from investment sales

63,697

21,981

181,056

3,696

Purchases of investments

(764

)

(735

)

(57,183

)

Proceeds from asset dispositions

27

4

766

714

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations

11,246

(7,756

)

177,927

(120,529

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations

(8,799

)

(45,104

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

11,246

(7,756

)

169,128

(165,633

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of stock, net

63

216,225

Acquisition of treasury shares

(3,367

)

(4,528

)

(885

)

Repayments of debt, net

(263,000

)

(263,000

)

(274,245

)

Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders

(2,790

)

(2,512

)

(8,088

)

(7,676

)

Credit facility costs

(1,725

)

(1,725

)

Repayments of finance leases and other

(1,562

)

(2,497

)

(5,308

)

(5,272

)

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations

(6,077

)

(271,376

)

(282,586

)

(71,853

)

Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations

(8,431

)

(1,371

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,077

)

(271,376

)

(291,017

)

(73,224

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(33

)

143

(220

)

311

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

208,087

(104,070

)

450,007

107,037

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

484,652

588,722

242,732

28,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

692,739

$

484,652

$

692,739

$

135,082

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited)

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

691,569

$

241,558

Accounts receivable

169,199

182,249

Inventories

85,153

81,687

Other current assets

106,241

83,065

Assets of discontinued operations

40,785

Total current assets

1,052,162

629,344

Investments

45,562

47,842

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

1,170

1,174

Properties, plants, equipment and mine development, net

2,151,987

2,130,581

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,039

8,859

Other non-current assets

101,104

31,901

Assets of discontinued operations

710,944

Total assets

$

3,360,024

$

3,560,645

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities

$

142,569

$

126,364

Finance leases

4,133

4,262

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

13,402

13,795

Accrued interest

7,678

Other current liabilities

16,553

39,107

Liabilities of discontinued operations

40,358

Total current liabilities

176,657

231,564

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

117,118

112,491

Long-term debt including finance leases

7,078

263,171

Deferred tax liability

197,648

157,585

Other non-current liabilities

39,864

33,912

Liabilities of discontinued operations

170,276

Total liabilities

538,365

968,999

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

38

39

Common stock

170,115

169,689

Capital surplus

2,653,620

2,643,211

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

58,354

(182,143

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(20,124

)

(3,334

)

Treasury stock

(40,344

)

(35,816

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,821,659

2,591,646

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,360,024

$

3,560,645

Common shares outstanding

681,230

679,220

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and Cash Cost (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of costs applicable to sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC for our operations and for the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Cash Cost and AISC are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as the Company reports them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost is an important operating statistic that the Company utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. The Company uses AISC as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost non-GAAP measure the Company reports, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as costs applicable to sales, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost and AISC also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost and AISC per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price received from production. The Company also uses these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total
Silver

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$76,167

$34,225

$25,402

$—

$22,403

$158,197

$49,911

$34,970

$22,136

$—

$10,266

$117,283

$192,453

$104,368

$65,461

$—

$37,608

$399,890

$167,502

$90,805

$56,952

$—

$29,903

$345,162

Treatment costs

(2,156)

(77)

(2,233)

(3,148)

(2,794)

(5,942)

(4,409)

(318)

(4,727)

706

7,451

8,157

Change in product inventory

(12,561)

(624)

(13,185)

9,606

(417)

9,189

(8,338)

(1,042)

(9,380)

3,227

332

3,559

Reclamation and other costs

(2,560)

(251)

(2,811)

(889)

(227)

(1,116)

(4,295)

(673)

(4,968)

(965)

(574)

(1,539)

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (5)

(25,402)

(25,402)

(22,136)

(22,136)

(65,461)

(65,461)

(56,952)

(56,952)

Exclusion of Other costs

(22,403)

(22,403)

(10,266)

(10,266)

(37,608)

(37,608)

(29,903)

(29,903)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

58,890

33,273

92,163

55,480

31,532

87,012

175,411

102,335

277,746

170,470

98,014

268,484

Reclamation and other costs

934

225

1,159

933

225

1,158

2,801

675

3,476

2,272

585

2,857

Sustaining capital

12,335

25,705

1,475

39,515

12,188

19,884

2,380

34,452

31,318

59,852

4,863

96,033

28,846

49,623

3,823

82,292

General and administrative

15,582

15,582

15,173

15,173

46,508

46,508

38,411

38,411

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

72,159

59,203

17,057

148,419

68,601

51,641

17,553

137,795

209,530

162,862

51,371

423,763

201,588

148,222

42,234

392,044

By-product credits:

Zinc

(27,048)

(10,477)

(37,525)

(26,669)

(8,971)

(35,640)

(79,086)

(28,265)

(107,351)

(69,780)

(21,273)

(91,053)

Gold

(45,222)

(45,222)

(56,935)

(56,935)

(157,371)

(157,371)

(135,789)

(135,789)

Lead

(5,737)

(13,495)

(19,232)

(6,667)

(16,494)

(23,161)

(18,441)

(43,764)

(62,205)

(19,371)

(43,487)

(62,858)

Copper

(442)

(442)

(311)

(311)

(1,186)

(1,186)

(2,527)

(2,527)

Total By-product credits

(78,449)

(23,972)

(102,421)

(90,582)

(25,465)

(116,047)

(256,084)

(72,029)

(328,113)

(227,467)

(64,760)

(292,227)

Cash Cost

$(19,559)

$9,301

$—

$—

$—

$(10,258)

$(35,102)

$6,067

$—

$—

$—

$(29,035)

$(80,673)

$30,306

$—

$—

$—

$(50,367)

$(56,997)

$33,254

$—

$—

$—

$(23,743)

AISC

$(6,290)

$35,231

$—

$17,057

$—

$45,998

$(21,981)

$26,176

$—

$17,553

$—

$21,748

$(46,554)

$90,833

$—

$51,371

$—

$95,650

$(25,879)

$83,462

$—

$42,234

$—

$99,817

Ounces produced

1,935

1,273

3,208

2,051

1,533

3,584

6,163

4,042

10,206

6,773

4,010

10,783

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$30.43

$26.15

$28.73

$27.05

$20.57

$24.28

$28.46

$25.32

$27.21

$25.17

$24.44

$24.90

By-product credits per silver ounce

(40.54)

(18.84)

(31.93)

(44.16)

(16.62)

(32.38)

(41.55)

(17.82)

(32.15)

(33.58)

(16.15)

(27.10)

Cash Cost per Silver Ounce

$(10.11)

$7.31

$(3.20)

$(17.11)

$3.95

$(8.10)

$(13.09)

$7.50

$(4.94)

$(8.41)

$8.29

$(2.20)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$37.29

$46.52

$46.27

$33.45

$33.70

$38.45

$34.00

$40.29

$41.52

$29.76

$36.96

$36.36

By-product credits per ounce

(40.54)

(18.84)

(31.93)

(44.16)

(16.62)

(32.38)

(41.55)

(17.82)

(32.15)

(33.58)

(16.15)

(27.10)

AISC per Silver Ounce

$(3.25)

$27.68

$14.34

$(10.71)

$17.08

$6.07

$(7.55)

$22.47

$9.37

$(3.82)

$20.81

$9.26

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$66,375

$35,173

$17,923

$—

$4,939

$124,410

$66,719

$31,830

$14,931

$—

$8,670

$122,150

$65,429

$31,170

$23,143

$—

$16,183

$135,925

Treatment costs

895

2,553

3,448

242

2,283

2,525

(436)

2,434

1,998

Change in product inventory

(5,383)

(1)

(5,384)

(4,485)

(338)

(4,823)

(5,106)

946

(4,160)

Reclamation and other costs

(846)

(195)

(1,041)

(537)

(283)

(820)

(715)

(141)

(856)

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (5)

(17,923)

(17,923)

(14,931)

(14,931)

(23,143)

(23,143)

Exclusion of Other costs

(4,939)

(4,939)

(8,670)

(8,670)

(16,183)

(16,183)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

61,041

37,530

98,571

61,939

33,492

95,431

59,172

34,409

93,581

Reclamation and other costs

934

225

1,159

757

195

952

758

195

953

Sustaining capital

6,795

14,263

1,008

22,066

17,516

19,693

1,342

38,551

13,210

18,484

1,528

33,222

General and administrative

15,753

15,753

19,215

19,215

13,872

13,872

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

68,770

52,018

16,761

137,549

80,212

53,380

20,557

154,149

73,140

53,088

15,400

141,628

By-product credits:

Zinc

(25,369)

(8,816)

(34,185)

(23,715)

(7,666)

(31,381)

(22,894)

(7,203)

(30,097)

Gold

(55,214)

(55,214)

(44,708)

(44,708)

(48,618)

(48,618)

Lead

(6,037)

(13,775)

(19.812)

(5,592)

(13,549)

(19,141)

(6,670)

(14,736)

(21,406)

Copper

(433)

(433)

(938)

(938)

(927)

(927)

Total By-product credits

(87,053)

(22,591)

(109,644)

(74,953)

(21,215)

(96,168)

(79,109)

(21,939)

(101,048)

Cash Cost

$(26,012)

$14,939

$—

$—

$—

$(11,073)

$(13,014)

$12,277

$—

$—

$—

$(737)

$(19,937)

$12,470

$—

$—

$—

$(7,467)

AISC

$(18,283)

$29,427

$—

$16,761

$—

$27,905

$5,259

$32,165

$—

$20,557

$—

$57,981

$(5,969)

$31,149

$—

$15,400

$—

$40,580

Divided by silver ounces produced

2,177

1,237

3,414

1,952

1,250

3,202

2,348

1,337

3,685

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$28.04

$30.33

$28.87

$31.73

$26.79

$29.80

$25.20

$25.73

$25.39

By-product credits per silver ounce

(39.98)

(18.26)

(32.11)

(38.40)

(16.97)

(30.03)

(33.70)

(16.40)

(27.42)

Cash Cost per Silver Ounce

$(11.94)

$12.07

$(3.24)

$(6.67)

$9.82

$(0.23)

$(8.50)

$9.33

$(2.03)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$31.59

$42.04

$40.28

$41.10

$42.70

$48.14

$31.15

$39.70

$38.43

By-product credits per ounce

(39.98)

(18.26)

(32.11)

(38.40)

(16.97)

(30.03)

(33.70)

(16.40)

(27.42)

AISC per Silver Ounce

$(8.39)

$23.78

$8.17

$2.70

$25.73

$18.11

$(2.55)

$23.30

$11.01

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital.

(3)

Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4)

Other includes costs applicable to sales related to the Company's environmental remediation services business.

(5)

Keno Hill has not yet reached commercial production and is excluded from the calculation of Cash Cost Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, AISC Before By-product Credits, and AISC.

2026 Guidance, Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$249,600

$139,600

$—

$389,200

Treatment costs

2,300

1,700

4,000

Other costs

(18,700)

(4,600)

(23,300)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

233,200

136,700

369,900

Reclamation and other costs

3,700

900

4,600

Sustaining capital

57,000

82,000

7,000

146,000

General and administrative

65,000

65,000

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

293,900

219,600

72,000

585,500

By-product credits:

Zinc

(104,600)

(40,900)

(145,500)

Gold

(205,300)

(205,300)

Lead

(25,200)

(51,000)

(76,200)

Copper

(1,600)

(1,600)

Total By-product credits

(336,700)

(91,900)

(428,600)

Cash Cost

$(103,500)

$44,800

$—

$(58,700)

AISC

$(42,800)

$127,700

$72,000

$156,900

Divided by silver ounces produced

8,150

5,100

13,250

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$28.61

$26.80

$27.92

By-product credits per silver ounce

(41.31)

(18.02)

(32.35)

Cash Cost per Silver Ounce

$(12.70)

$8.78

$(4.43)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$36.06

$43.06

$44.19

By-product credits per silver ounce

(41.31)

(18.02)

(32.35)

AISC per Silver Ounce

$(5.25)

$25.04

$11.84

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") from continuing operations, which is a measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is calculated as income from continuing operations before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, write down of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for closed operations and environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations:

Dollars are in thousands

3Q-2026

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

LTM
September 30,
2026

YTD 2025

Income from continuing operations

149,600

117,876

$

164,653

$

110,059

$

89,363

542,188

$

148,000

Interest expense

620

2,413

5,656

5,396

13,264

14,085

35,604

Income and mining tax provision

40,548

18,767

50,900

37,351

31,030

147,566

61,390

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,549

36,772

33,768

31,185

38,481

138,274

101,152

Care and maintenance

3,353

3,062

3,246

2,060

2,003

11,721

6,559

Loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests

(5

)

1,932

1,750

6

2,706

3,683

3,005

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

652

4,445

(498

)

2,196

(436

)

6,795

3,724

Fair value adjustments, net

(26,691

)

9,246

5,945

19,334

(19,828

)

7,834

(27,666

)

Provisional price losses (gains)

7,029

7,089

(848

)

(28,993

)

(10,903

)

(15,723

)

(21,969

)

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

4,017

1,329

1,297

4,965

1,268

11,608

2,902

Stock-based compensation

3,377

3,297

2,784

3,356

2,639

12,814

7,562

Inventory adjustments

8,501

51

8,501

2,421

Other

(7,575

)

(7,049

)

(3,549

)

5,539

(2,501

)

(12,634

)

(5,286

)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

211,474

$

199,179

$

265,104

$

200,955

$

147,137

$

876,712

$

317,398

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow from continuing operations, calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less capital investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow from continuing operations is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations to free cash flow from continuing operations:

Dollars are in thousands

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

202,951

$

101,556

$

560,792

$

237,587

Less: Capital investment from continuing operations

(51,714

)

(44,425

)

(130,121

)

(124,939

)

Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

151,237

$

57,131

$

430,671

$

112,648

Table A

Assay Results – Q3/2026

Keno Hill (Yukon)

Prospect, Vein

Drillhole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From
(feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Lead
(%)

Zinc
(%)

Depth
From
Surface
(feet)

Surface
Exploration

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Footwall Vein

K-26-0935B

277/-60

1,997.6

2,005.9

5.2

14.6

0.00

0.7

0.9

1,621

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Footwall Vein

including

277/-60

1,997.6

2,000.0

1.4

46.2

0.01

2.2

2.0

1,621

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Footwall Vein

K-26-0940

282/-65

2,121.1

2,137.0

10.0

25.7

0.00

4.2

0.7

1,834

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Footwall Vein

including

282/-65

2,121.1

2,122.2

0.7

302.3

0.05

54.6

6.8

1,834

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Footwall Vein

K-26-0941

286/-63

1,857.0

1,859.3

1.4

20.4

0.00

2.1

1.7

1,514

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Main Vein 2

K-26-0935B

277/-60

1,910.0

1,917.9

7.6

3.4

0.00

0.2

0.7

1,558

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Main Vein 2

K-26-0940

282/-65

1,769.4

1,774.9

5.3

61.1

0.01

3.8

0.0

1,542

Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Main Vein 2

K-26-0940

282/-65

1,795.9

1,797.0

1.1

37.3

0.01

2.0

5.4

1,563

Bermingham Deep, Ruby Vein

K-26-0935C

277/-60

1,829.7

1,838.6

7.2

1.3

0.00

0.1

0.2

1,427

Bermingham Deep, Ruby Vein

K-26-0941

286/-63

1,819.0

1,835.1

15.8

9.3

0.00

0.6

1.0

1,487

Bermingham Deep, Ruby Vein

including

286/-63

1,821.5

1,823.7

1.7

43.6

0.01

1.9

0.1

1,489

Bermingham Deep, Ruby Vein

including

286/-63

1,834.3

1,839.3

3.9

12.2

0.00

1.3

2.9

1,498

Bermingham Gap, Bear Vein

K-26-0939

337/-46.5

588.4

589.5

0.8

3.2

0.01

0.0

3.1

374

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

K-26-0943

275/-53

1,242.0

1,247.2

4.8

11.7

0.00

1.4

3.6

926

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

including

275/-53

1,242.0

1,244.2

2.0

26.5

0.01

3.3

7.0

926

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

K-26-0944

254/-48

1,448.0

1,458.6

8.5

26.1

0.01

0.7

14.0

1,030

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

including

254/-48

1,448.0

1,451.0

2.4

60.8

0.01

0.7

13.8

1,030

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

K-26-0947

242/-59

1,581.8

1,589.4

5.8

4.5

0.02

0.6

0.1

1,278

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

K-26-0951

298/-65

953.7

975.1

16.1

6.5

0.00

0.4

3.5

795

Flame and Moth, Lightning Vein

including

298/-65

953.7

954.7

0.7

12.1

0.00

2.9

6.3

795

Flame and Moth, Christal Vein

K-26-0947

242/-59

1,424.9

1,426.2

1.0

2.0

0.01

0.4

0.8

1,165

Mine, Zone, Vein

Drillhole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From
(feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Lead
(%)

Zinc
(%)

Depth
From
Surface
(feet)

Underground
Definition

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG26-302

146/-6

385.6

386.2

0.4

81.1

0.03

4.3

0.8

1,283

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG26-317

115/-9

489.8

490.2

0.3

11.3

0.00

0.2

0.0

1,280

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG26-318

125/-8

473.6

479.3

4.6

54.3

0.01

4.7

7.4

1,302

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

including

125/-8

473.6

476.9

2.8

81.5

0.01

7.8

12.5

1,302

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG26-320

125/-15

515.3

521.7

5.0

24.8

0.01

1.9

1.6

1,378

Bermingham, Arctic, Bermingham Main Vein

including

125/-15

519.7

521.1

1.1

79.9

0.01

4.1

1.3

1,378

Midas (Nevada)

Zone

Drillhole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Depth
From
Surface
(feet)

Surface
Exploration

Sinter Offset Southeast

DMC-491

039/-48

841.1

842.0

0.8

0.30

3.5

-615

Sinter Offset Southeast

DMC-495

032/-48

1,108.0

1,111.8

2.7

0.06

0.3

-815

Sinter Resource

DMC-487

192/-45

759.0

761.9

2.1

0.14

0.9

-530

Sinter Resource

DMC-487

192/-45

961.4

963.8

1.8

0.03

0.4

-665

Sinter Resource

DMC-493

040/-68

994.7

996.1

1.0

0.07

0.1

-975

Pogo Sinter Gap

DMC-494

045/-45

1,274.6

1,276.6

1.4

0.73

2.9

-855

Pogo Sinter Gap

including

045/-45

1,274.6

1,276.0

1.0

0.99

3.7

-855

Pogo Sinter Gap

DMC-494

045/-45

1,681.2

1,681.7

0.4

0.79

0.4

-1,110

Pogo Sinter Gap

DMC-496

080/-45

1,236.3

1,245.6

6.6

0.03

0.8

-870

Pogo Sinter Gap

including

080/-45

1,240.1

1,240.7

0.4

0.18

5.1

-870

Greens Creek (Alaska)

Zone

Drillhole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From
(feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Lead
(%)

Zinc
(%)

Depth
From
Mine
Portal
(feet)

Underground
Definition

200s

GC6777

315.4/-12.5

433.5

448.0

14.1

63.6

0.01

1.9

4.1

-742

200s

GC6836

251.2/-21.9

129.0

158.2

7.6

18.6

0.02

3.0

5.6

-1,558

200s

GC6837

256.1/-47.6

366.8

371.7

4.8

14.3

0.01

0.3

0.8

-1,776

200s

GC6847

252.2/-61.1

321.2

342.0

20.8

16.5

0.02

0.3

0.7

-1,794

200s

GC6850

244/-55.4

347.4

361.4

14.0

23.3

0.04

0.3

0.6

-1,791

200s

GC6853

264.3/-75

384.4

405.1

15.9

48.1

0.11

0.4

0.8

-1,882

EAST

GC6812

75.3/20.2

520.0

543.0

20.7

6.4

0.04

12.0

25.4

858

SWB

GC6840

105.8/-72

269.1

285.0

12.2

13.2

0.02

3.9

13.3

-859

SWB

GC6846

78.3/-78.3

253.1

265.5

12.2

10.7

0.02

3.4

11.5

-407

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President - Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

hlnyse:hlgold investing
HL
The Conversation (0)
Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company

Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Lahontan to Drill Historic Santa Fe Heap Leach Pads for Residual Gold & Silver

Lahontan to Drill Historic Santa Fe Heap Leach Pads for Residual Gold & Silver

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company will soon commence drill testing the historic heap leach ("HL") pads at the Company's Santa Fe Gold Mine Project, located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Full... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the upcoming summer uranium drill program at its Dorado Project, part of the Purepoint-IsoEnergy Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Challenger Gold

Refurbishment of Toll Milling Plant on Track

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) notes the ASX Release by Austral Gold Limited titled "Austral Gold Provides Update on Casposo Plant Refurbishment" today. The release provides an update on the refurbishment of the Casposo Processing Plant and reports that the... Keep Reading...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Gold Fields Secures Environmental Approval for Windfall Gold Project

Multinational miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has received environmental approval from the Quebec government to begin construction of its Windfall gold project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, approximately 115 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon by road.According to a Monday (November 2)... Keep Reading...
Stacks of gold bars overlaid with upward arrow and financial data charts, background text reads various dollar amounts.

Brien Lundin: Rising Debt and Currency Risks Could Drive Gold Higher

Brien Lundin says rising government debt and weaker currencies could help keep gold prices high over the long term, even as the market faces short-term ups and downs.Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Lundin, the editor of Gold Newsletter, said that although gold and silver have... Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold, Silver — Stack on Weakness, "Ultimate Game Changer" Ahead

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels. "Gold's just gold. It just sits there.... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately. In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains. "I think that the catch-up trade... Keep Reading...
Dana Samuelson, silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver Prices Drop — Next Support Levels to Watch

Last week silver and gold fell below US$50 per ounce and US$4,000 per ounce, respectively, and Dana Samuelson president of American Gold Exchange, believes the bottom may not yet be in. Speaking a day before those declines, he said lower prices are an economic signal to watch. Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver CEO Derek Iwanaka.

Prince Silver: Maiden Resource Estimate in 2027, Manganese Upside

In an interview with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTCQX:PRNCF) CEO Derek Iwanaka said the company is targeting a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Prince silver project in Nevada, scheduled for early 2027. He also discussed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Break Closes $523,820 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Centurion to Resume Trading and Provides Update on Option to Acquire the Brothers Gold Project, Suriname

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EQTY

Equity Metals Files Technical Report on Silver Queen Project with Significant Increase in Ag-Au-Zn Mineral Resources

Related News

oil and gas investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2026

precious metals investing

New Break Closes $523,820 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

precious metals investing

Centurion to Resume Trading and Provides Update on Option to Acquire the Brothers Gold Project, Suriname

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EQTY

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Files Technical Report on Silver Queen Project with Significant Increase in Ag-Au-Zn Mineral Resources

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights