Hecla Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Hecla Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it will report its second quarter operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on August 4, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

August 5, 2026

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/147975178

or www.hecla.com under Investors

Conference Call:

1-833-461-5787 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada)

1-585-542-9983 (international)

Conference ID:

147975178

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, the Company is ramping up a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Hecla Mining Company

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