Hecla Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it will report its first quarter operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on May 5, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
|Conference Call and Webcast
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Date:
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May 6, 2026
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Time:
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10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
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Webcast:
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or www.hecla.com under Investors
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Conference Call:
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1-833-461-5787 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada)
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1-585-542-9983 (international)
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Conference ID: 673381645
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, the Company is ramping up a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423560865/en/
For further information, please contact:
Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations
Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com