Harvest Gold Earns a 100% Interest in its Urban Barry Project in the Quebec Abitibi Region, Corrects Wording from its August 12, 2026, Release

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 21, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its payment obligations owing under the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into with EGR Exploration Ltd. ("EGR") and has acquired 100% of the Urban Barry Property ("Urban Barry Property") located in the Ralleau and Wilson townships in the Eeyou Istchee James BayAbitibi region of Quebec.
URBAN BARRY TRANSACTION REVIEW
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Harvest Gold has earned 100% interest in the Urban Barry Property by successfully completing the following:
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(i)$90,000 in cash paid in three tranches with $15,000 paid upon signing of the Option Agreement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV") approval, $30,000 paid before July 2, 2024, and $45,000 paid before July 2, 2025; and
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(ii)1,750,000 common shares of the Company (the Shares") issued in three tranches with 1,000,000 Shares issued at $0.03 per Share upon updated claims status with Ministère des ressources naturelles et des forêts, 500,000 Shares issued at $0.035 per Share on December 15, 2024, and 250,000 Shares issued at $0.06 per Share on December 15, 2025.
Total exploration expenditures of $200,000 have been incurred.
There will be a final issuance of 1,000,000 Shares if there is an NI 43-101 inferred resource estimate of 1,000,000 oz AuEq or greater on the Urban Barry Property.
EGR will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Urban Barry Property subject to a 1% (50% of royalty) buyback for $1,000,000. Harvest Gold is required to complete two years of work commitments prior to returning any claims.
To date, Harvest Gold has completed several exploration programs on its 19 km-long Urban Barry Project, which averages 4 km in width. It is located in the Urban Barry greenstone belt (see Figure 1), which also hosts Gold Field's Windfall deposit.
Figure 1: Project Location: Urban Barry Greenstone Belt
The Urban Barry Property is underlain by favourable volcanic and intrusive rock along with significant structures favourable for gold deposits and is covered by extensive overburden. Work on Harvest Gold's Urban Barry property included a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey, property-wide till survey, along with prospecting and mapping.
AUGUST 12, 2026, PRESS RELEASE CORRECTION
Harvest Gold wishes to offer this correction from its August 12, 2026, press release regarding the drill contractor it had selected for its planned 2026 Mosseau drill program. That drill contractor was not a company approved by Lac Simon, as stated in the August 12, 2026, release, but rather was a company partnered with a company owned by a member of Lac Simon.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45–70 km west of Gold Fields' Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favourable strike along mineralized shear zones.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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