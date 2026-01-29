Harvest Gold Discovers Significant Gold-Silver-Copper Halos In The Northern Part Of The Mosseau Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / January 29, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a detailed review of current and historical drilling data conducted in light of the Company's 2025 drilling program. This work has identified several significant near-surface Au-Ag-Cu halos in the northern portion of the Mosseau Property, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, stated: "Our most recent press release announced, among other things, 10 and 19-meter widths of anomalous gold or copper at depth below the historic, non 43-101 Morono gold deposit. We realized we had identified something new, forty plus years after the last Morono drill program. We also realized samples were not analysed for copper and silver during historic drilling. That led our Geological team to evaluate the historical data of the entire North area of Mosseau. This new understanding of the area's mineralization changed our thinking."
Louis Martin, geologist for Harvest Gold in Quebec states: "The identification of broad, near-surface gold with Ag-Cu pathfinders from historical drilling significantly strengthens the interpretation of our 2025 drill results. Re-evaluating the Mosseau data using this model continues to improve our understanding of the mineralizing system and provides a strong technical basis for targeting and additional drilling in the northern part of the property."
Following the reporting of wide gold intersections with associated anomalous silver and copper from the 2025 drill program (see Harvest Gold press releases dated January 8, 2026), the Company initiated a systematic re-evaluation of historical drill results to identify similar styles of mineralization. This review applied a lower gold cut-off grade than used by previous operators to better define broad zones of mineralization consistent with the Au and Ag-Cu pathfinders recognized in the Harvest Gold 2025 drilling.
As a result of this new analytical perspective, multiple significant Au-Ag-Cu halos have been identified within several key target areas on the Mosseau Property. Critically, this allows the Company to narrow its focus to three principal areas of interest, including Trench #1, the Morono Gold Deposit, and what were thought to be isolated targets along the northern boundary of the property (see Figure 1, Figure 2).
Examples of broad Au-Ag-Cu halos from holes drilled by SOQUEM in 2001 (GM59164) in the area of Trench #1 include:
-
1.44 g/t Au over 26.2 metres (hole 1217-01-13)
-
3.37 g/t Au over 14.1 metres (hole 1217-01-14)
Both drill holes also returned anomalous silver and copper values directly associated with the higher-grade gold intervals, similar to the results observed in the 2025 drilling by Harvest Gold (see Table 1).
At the Morono Gold Deposit, several wide historical intersections—locally extending up to 35.36 metres—further illustrate the potential for extensive gold halo development. Selected historical intersections include:
-
3.84 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (M-4-88)
-
3.05 g/t Au over 7.62 metres (M-12-87)
-
2.66 g/t Au over 8.35 metres (M-25-87).
Importantly, most of these historical intercepts occur at shallow depths and near surface, highlighting the potential for bulk-tonnage and open-pit style mineralization, subject to additional drilling and future economic studies.
Based on these results, Harvest Gold has expanded its understanding of the Northern area of Mosseau and believes it now generates an expanded opportunity and is contemplating a follow-up drill program in the northern portion of the Mosseau Property. The proposed program would consider up to 40 diamond drill holes totalling up to 6,000 metres to further test and expand these newly discovered Au-Ag-Cu halo zones.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 3).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Northern part of Mosseau showing gold halos (metal factor)
Figure 2: Northern part of Mosseau showing gold halos (metal factor) on magnetics
Table 1: Historical drill hole intersections with anomalous Au halos
|
Hole-ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length
|
Au (gpt)
|
1217-01-14
|
33.50
|
47.60
|
14.10
|
3.37
|
1217-01-13
|
26.60
|
52.80
|
26.20
|
1.44
|
M-4-88
|
308.31
|
317.14
|
8.84
|
3.84
|
M-12-87
|
87.48
|
95.10
|
7.62
|
3.05
|
M-25-87
|
69.01
|
77.36
|
8.35
|
2.66
|
M-26-87
|
49.38
|
74.98
|
25.60
|
0.72
|
MO-17-10
|
39.00
|
57.00
|
18.00
|
1.00
|
1217-20-47
|
120.00
|
125.50
|
5.50
|
2.96
|
M-40-87
|
153.68
|
172.88
|
19.20
|
0.81
|
M-46-87
|
51.97
|
87.33
|
35.36
|
0.44
|
M-7-87
|
68.43
|
82.36
|
13.93
|
1.06
|
1217-18-34
|
45.20
|
59.50
|
14.30
|
1.03
|
M-32-87
|
124.05
|
147.52
|
23.47
|
0.59
|
M-68-87
|
224.03
|
245.36
|
21.34
|
0.62
|
1217-18-35
|
58.00
|
63.20
|
5.20
|
2.53
|
1217-20-45
|
157.50
|
196.50
|
39.00
|
0.33
|
M32-87
|
124.10
|
147.50
|
23.40
|
0.54
|
M-5-88
|
263.35
|
283.16
|
19.81
|
0.61
|
M-24-87
|
49.35
|
56.66
|
7.32
|
1.64
|
M-27-87
|
73.88
|
82.02
|
8.14
|
1.45
|
M-16b-87
|
109.00
|
136.25
|
27.25
|
0.43
|
M-43-87
|
137.16
|
151.33
|
14.17
|
0.81
|
M-28-87
|
62.73
|
78.27
|
15.54
|
0.74
|
M-4-87
|
84.70
|
99.97
|
15.27
|
0.71
|
M28-87
|
62.70
|
78.30
|
15.60
|
0.67
|
M-45-87
|
49.93
|
64.68
|
14.75
|
0.69
|
M33-87
|
116.10
|
137.30
|
21.20
|
0.46
|
M-13-87
|
80.99
|
87.08
|
6.10
|
1.59
Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)
Figure 3: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
NI 43-101 Disclosure – Historical Data
The historical drill results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by Harvest Gold Corporation. Although the Company considers the historical work to be relevant and reliable, it has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results and does not rely on them for the purposes of this disclosure. The historical information is presented solely to provide context for current exploration results and ongoing exploration planning.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.