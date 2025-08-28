Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes successfully completed (see Figure 3).

Drilling is proceeding smoothly in the northern part of the Mosseau property, an area distinguished by numerous historical gold showings and prospective geological features. This northern part of the mineralized corridor on Mosseau represents a key focus of the Company's current program, as it offers strong potential for new discoveries in addition to increasing the size of known zones of mineralization across the area.

The drill program is on time and on budget. Harvest Gold would like to acknowledge the excellent work being carried out by its contractors. First, Forage Rouillier's team has ensured steady and efficient drilling progress. In addition, Explo-Logik has provided a dedicated technical and professional crew supporting field logistics, core logging, and drill core sampling. All of the Company's protocols and procedures are being followed, with daily drilling and core logging progress reports provided to management, ensuring that the program continues to advance safely and efficiently.

Harvest Gold has also successfully completed its regional till sampling program ahead of time and below budget across its Urban-Barry property. This initiative is designed to generate new geochemical vectors to potential gold mineralization and complements the Company's broader exploration strategy across its property portfolio. The purpose of the program is to evaluate Urban Barry's potential for blind gold occurrences through the study of gold grain dispersion in the secondary environment.

The survey was conducted on a grid consisting of NW–SE sampling lines spaced approximately 1,000 to 1,500 metres apart and oriented perpendicular to the dominant ice flow, with individual sampling sites located every ~250 metres (see Figure 4).

Of the 145 till samples originally planned, the Company successfully collected 137 samples, which contained proper surficial deposit material. Most samples were taken from depths of at least one metre, ideally below the oxidized B horizon, to reach the lodgment till. Lodgment till is a key target because it typically contains the highest proportion of material derived from proximal up-ice sources, including fragments potentially associated with gold mineralization.

Each sample collected consisted of approximately 10 kilograms of material free from cobbles and pebbles, collected by hand shovel to ensure sample integrity. The Company expects the results from this program to provide valuable guidance for defining exploration targets across Urban-Barry.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Magnetic Domains across the Northern and Central Target Areas of Mosseau


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Progress of drill holes completed – Northern Target Area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Urban-Barry Project; Till Sampling Sites

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Advancing the large-scale Mousseau Gold Project in Quebec’s World-class Abitibi Region

