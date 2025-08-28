Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes successfully completed (see Figure 3).
Drilling is proceeding smoothly in the northern part of the Mosseau property, an area distinguished by numerous historical gold showings and prospective geological features. This northern part of the mineralized corridor on Mosseau represents a key focus of the Company's current program, as it offers strong potential for new discoveries in addition to increasing the size of known zones of mineralization across the area.
The drill program is on time and on budget. Harvest Gold would like to acknowledge the excellent work being carried out by its contractors. First, Forage Rouillier's team has ensured steady and efficient drilling progress. In addition, Explo-Logik has provided a dedicated technical and professional crew supporting field logistics, core logging, and drill core sampling. All of the Company's protocols and procedures are being followed, with daily drilling and core logging progress reports provided to management, ensuring that the program continues to advance safely and efficiently.
Harvest Gold has also successfully completed its regional till sampling program ahead of time and below budget across its Urban-Barry property. This initiative is designed to generate new geochemical vectors to potential gold mineralization and complements the Company's broader exploration strategy across its property portfolio. The purpose of the program is to evaluate Urban Barry's potential for blind gold occurrences through the study of gold grain dispersion in the secondary environment.
The survey was conducted on a grid consisting of NW–SE sampling lines spaced approximately 1,000 to 1,500 metres apart and oriented perpendicular to the dominant ice flow, with individual sampling sites located every ~250 metres (see Figure 4).
Of the 145 till samples originally planned, the Company successfully collected 137 samples, which contained proper surficial deposit material. Most samples were taken from depths of at least one metre, ideally below the oxidized B horizon, to reach the lodgment till. Lodgment till is a key target because it typically contains the highest proportion of material derived from proximal up-ice sources, including fragments potentially associated with gold mineralization.
Each sample collected consisted of approximately 10 kilograms of material free from cobbles and pebbles, collected by hand shovel to ensure sample integrity. The Company expects the results from this program to provide valuable guidance for defining exploration targets across Urban-Barry.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
Figure 2: Magnetic Domains across the Northern and Central Target Areas of Mosseau
Figure 3: Progress of drill holes completed – Northern Target Area
Figure 4: Urban-Barry Project; Till Sampling Sites
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
