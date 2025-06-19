Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold: Advancing the Large-scale Mousseau Gold Project in Quebec’s World-class Abitibi Region

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) is a Canadian junior explorer focused on advancing a portfolio of gold projects in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt—one of the world’s most productive gold regions, with over 200 million ounces of historical output. Its Mousseau, Urban Barry, and LaBelle properties are strategically positioned within and near the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt, a rapidly emerging gold camp attracting significant exploration activity and investment from majors such as Gold Fields and Osisko Mining.

The Urban Barry Belt hosts major deposits like Windfall (now owned by Gold Fields) and Bonterra’s Gladiator and Barry, making it a hotspot for gold discovery. In a region increasingly dominated by majors, Harvest Gold offers rare early-stage exposure through three large, independently held land packages with road access, infrastructure, and newly cleared ground—setting the stage for high-impact exploration and potential acquisition.

Harvest Gold's projects in the Atbibi Region

Harvest Gold is backed by Crescat Capital, a prominent institutional investor with a strong track record of supporting early-stage discoveries. Crescat’s investment was driven by the endorsement of their strategic advisor, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, a globally recognized exploration geologist. His confidence in the company’s land positioning and geological model is a powerful validation of Harvest’s potential.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Mousseau Project: Large-scale, advanced-stage exploration property with multiple confirmed gold-bearing shear zones.
  • Tier-one address: All projects located in Quebec’s Urban Barry Greenstone Belt where Gold Fields recently acquired Osisko Mining’s world-class Windfall deposit and much of the rest of the Urban Barry belt.
  • Institutional Backing: Crescat Capital, with renowned Advisor, geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh, owns approximately 19 percent of Harvest Gold.
  • Skilled Technical Team: Leadership includes seasoned geologists and executives with proven discovery and development track records.
  • Favourable Jurisdiction: Operates in Quebec, a politically stable, mining-friendly province with excellent infrastructure and low exploration costs.
  • Strategic Timing: Recent forest fires have unveiled new outcrops, offering rare exploration advantages. Gold is trading at an all-time high.

This Harvest Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Harvest Gold
Advancing the large-scale Mousseau Gold Project in Quebec’s World-class Abitibi Region

Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Harvest Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / June 13, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on June 12, 2025.  All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 99% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / June 12, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the finalization of drill targets for its planned diamond drill program at the Company's Mosseau Project, located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources Confirms Non-Brokered Private Placement Finder Fees

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") ") the Company wishes to confirm the finders' fees paid on its previously announced non-brokered private placement closing numbers.

The Company paid an aggregate of $285,600 in cash and issued an aggregate of 1,428,000 non-transferable warrants (the "Finders Warrants") as finder's fees in connection with this Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for 36 months from the date of closing. All finder's fees are subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Kobo Resources Intersects 21.5 m at 1.14 g/t Au and 20.0 m at 1.41 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone and Files FY 2025 Financial Results

Kobo Resources Intersects 21.5 m at 1.14 g/t Au and 20.0 m at 1.41 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone and Files FY 2025 Financial Results

  • All reported holes intersected gold mineralization, reinforcing continuity and improving structural understanding at the Jagger Zone
  • Results support   the Company's systematic exploration and targeting approach for further resource definition at Kossou

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from the ongoing exploration program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire. Results from the Jagger Zone continue to confirm broad zones of mineralisation and extend the footprint of gold-bearing structures along strike and at depth.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Gold Corp. Private Placement Offering for New Hammond Reef South Program to Follow up 2024 Surface Samples That Returned 35.4 g/t Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. Private Placement Offering for New Hammond Reef South Program to Follow up 2024 Surface Samples That Returned 35.4 g/t Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a follow-up program on the discovery of the new high-grade zone (announced August 6, 2024), that returned 35.4 gt and 7.1 gt gold from surface samples at the Company's 100%-held Hammond Reef South property, located near Atikokan, Ontario. The Company's properties are adjacent to Agnico Eagle's fully permitted Hammond Reef Project, which contains a mineral resource of more than 5 million ounces of gold and occurs in the same geological environment (Fig. 1).

Hammond Reef South was acquired in 2023 as part of the Company's strategy to acquire prospective mineral rights around Canada's largest mines and development projects. The Company's 2024 programs at Hammond Reef South outlined a mineralization stock work vein system having a minimum strike length of 80 metres with widths of up to 20 metres (Fig. 2). A channel sample across the vein system returned 3.3 g/t gold over 1.05 metres, including 6.42 g/t gold over 0.45 metres. New sampling 80 metres north of the original discovery, and before going under a swamp, returned 11.6 g/t gold from surface sampling (announced September 25, 2024). The proximity of this vein system appears to fall within a potential mineral system over a 6.7 km gold trend that passes through the property (Fig. 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Mine Mining Progresses: First Blast

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on mining of the Starter Pit at the Munda Gold Mine, 5km from Widgiemooltha, Western Australia.

Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price, Equities Flat as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged​

The US Federal Reserve held its fourth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (June 17) to Wednesday (June 18) against a backdrop of trade tensions, spurred on by the Trump administration's tariffs.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by holding its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range.

Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed's dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices remains in balance, noting that the US economy is solid. He added that the labor market is not a source of inflationary pressures.

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Grande Portage Resources Confirms Non-Brokered Private Placement Finder Fees

Stallion Uranium: Positioned for Discovery in the World’s Premier Uranium District

Kobo Resources Intersects 21.5 m at 1.14 g/t Au and 20.0 m at 1.41 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone and Files FY 2025 Financial Results

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

×