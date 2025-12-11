Harness Announces $240M Financing Round Led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives to Advance "AI for Everything After Code"

Now valued at $5.5 billion, Harness will use the new capital to advance Harness AI and accelerate platform expansion and global GTM momentum.

Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform company, today announced a $240 million Series E financing round. The financing round is comprised of a $200 million investment led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and a planned $40 million tender offer with participation from IVP, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. This investment values Harness at $5.5 billion and reflects the accelerating demand for a unified, AI-native platform for software delivery.

While AI is transforming how software is written, that work represents only the beginning of the engineering lifecycle. Most teams spend just 30–40% of their time writing and iterating on code; the remaining 60–70% goes to the "outer loop" — testing, deployments, security, compliance, and optimization. These workflows are deeply interconnected and remain highly manual, creating friction that slows velocity. Harness is bringing AI and automation to this outer loop, turning the most complex and time-consuming parts of software delivery into intelligent, streamlined processes.

Now, AI is amplifying the pressure exponentially. Code volume is accelerating — in many cases by 4x — and every line must still be tested, secured, deployed, and maintained. The surge of AI-generated code is further widening the gap between rapid development and the safe, reliable delivery of software. Organizations increasingly need intelligence and automation that can manage the entire after-code lifecycle — and Harness provides the platform that brings these AI capabilities together.

"The next frontier for AI in software engineering is applying intelligence to the delivery process — testing, verification, deployments, governance, and everything that happens after code is written," said Jyoti Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Harness. "Our customers are moving faster than ever with AI, but the delivery process is where complexity and risk pile up. Harness is leading the way in bringing clarity, automation, and control to this part of the lifecycle so teams can ship software quickly, safely, and reliably at scale."

Harness: The AI Software Delivery Platform

The new investment will help accelerate the evolution of Harness AI, a unified system purpose-built for everything after code. Harness AI is designed to eliminate the downstream bottlenecks that slow down engineering velocity. By combining specialized AI agents, deep organizational context, and reliable orchestration, the platform turns software delivery workflows into an intelligent system that learns, adapts, and acts on behalf of engineering teams.

Harness AI is built with three foundational layers that bring intelligent automation to the software development lifecycle:

  • AI Agents purpose-built for software delivery: A library of focused agents that perform delivery, testing, verification, security, governance, and operational tasks — removing the manual coordination traditionally required across teams and tools.
  • The Software Delivery Knowledge Graph: A unified context model mapping code changes, services, deployments, tests, environments, incidents, policies, and cost signals. This layer makes AI precise, trustworthy, and aligned to each customer's architecture and workflows.
  • Enterprise-grade orchestration engine: A reliable execution engine that transforms AI-driven insight into consistent automation across pipelines and environments, ensuring decisions are evaluated and implemented safely and predictably.

With deep organization-specific context, every action taken by Harness AI is precise and aligned to each customer's architecture and workflows. Issues are identified earlier, evaluated with full context, and resolved before they reach production. Teams ship faster, not because they accept more risk, but because the platform absorbs the complexity on their behalf.

These capabilities are already driving measurable outcomes for Harness's 1,000+ enterprise customers:

  • United Airlines accelerated deployment times by 75% and migrated 80% of workloads to the cloud.
  • Morningstar modernized its CI/CD ecosystem, achieving 5x faster builds, consolidating 36,000 pipelines to 50 templates, and transitioning from weeks-long releases to daily deployments.
  • Keller Williams increased deployment frequency by 6x and saved 3 weeks in every release cycle.
  • National Australia Bank (NAB) reduced build times by 67% and improved troubleshooting efficiency by 85%.

"AI has shifted the bottleneck from writing code to delivering it, and Harness is solving that problem at enterprise scale," said Beat Cabiallavetta, Partner at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Their unified platform — combining AI, context, governance, and security — is resonating with organizations redesigning their engineering systems for the AI era. Harness is helping shape the future of modern software delivery."

Harness Momentum

This next era of software delivery is already taking shape across Harness's customer base, reflected in the scale, adoption, and global momentum Harness has built over the past year:

  • ARR Growth: On track to exceed $250M ARR in 2025, with 50%+ YoY growth.
  • Platform Scale: Powered 128M deployments, 81M builds, 1.2T API calls protected, and $1.9B in cloud spend optimization for customers over the last 12 months.
  • Enterprise Adoption: Trusted by 1,000+ enterprise engineering teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC.
  • Global Expansion: Grown to a 1,200+ employee team across 14 offices worldwide.
  • Industry Recognition: Named to leading innovation and workplace lists, including the Forbes Cloud 100, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, and Inc. Magazine Power Partners.

Harness will use the Series E funding to accelerate platform innovation, expand its global footprint, and advance its vision for a world where the process of getting code to production is automated, secure, resilient, and governed by design.

To learn more about Harness and the future of AI software delivery, visit harness.io.

About Harness
Harness is the AI DevOps Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code—removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives 
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2025.

