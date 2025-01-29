Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
American Rare Earths Limited

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Wyoming Rare Earth Project Positioned to Meet U.S. Critical Mineral Needs

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. ("WRI") are pleased to announce a major milestone resource update for the Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project in Wyoming. The updated JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) further establish Halleck Creek as one of the largest rare earth deposits in North America and underscore ARR’s continued progress in unlocking its potential as a strategic U.S. asset.

Highlights

  • Halleck Creek Total Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 12.2% to 2.63 billion tonnes at 3,926 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).
  • Red Mountain Area within Halleck Creek saw a 29.7% growth in resources, increasing to 1.24 billion tonnes, with an 8.3% uplift in grade to 3,252 ppm TREO.
  • Cowboy State Mine, representing the first phase of project development within Red Mountain, grew by 29.4% to 543 million tonnes, with a 2.7% increase in TREO grade to 3,438 ppm.
  • The deposit remains open at depth and along strike, offering significant upside potential, with the mineral resource estimate covering approximately 16% of the greater Halleck Creek project surface area.

The Halleck Creek resource now exceeds 2.63 billion tonnes, representing a significant 12.2% increase over the previous estimate. This growth highlights the transformational scalability of the project, which remains open at depth and along strike.

The Cowboy State Mine, located within the Red Mountain area, continues to deliver robust resource growth and remains central to ARR’s development strategy. Its location on Wyoming State land provides a streamlined permitting process, accelerating ARR’s ability to unlock the project’s full value. The project’s favorable geology and near-surface mineralization support the potential for a low-cost open-pit mining operation, while ongoing metallurgical test work continues to demonstrate the potential for efficient processing of rare earths. These results reinforce ARR’s ability to support the U.S. government’s efforts to secure domestic critical mineral independence, reducing reliance on imports and supporting economic growth and national security objectives.

Chris Gibbs, CEO of American Rare Earths, commented:

"This resource update demonstrates the continued growth, scale, and strategic importance of Halleck Creek as a cornerstone project for the U.S. rare earth supply chain. With the deposit still open at depth, and along strike, the upside potential is truly remarkable. With the Halleck Creek mineral resource estimate covering approximately 16% of the greater Halleck Creek project surface area, we believe opportunities exist to expand mineral resource estimates with additional exploration."

“The expanded resources will strengthen the project's economics as we finalise the updated Scoping Study, which is set for release shortly, and continue integrating this data into the Pre-Feasibility Study, scheduled for completion later this year. Halleck Creek is positioned to become one of the most significant rare earth assets in North America, supporting U.S. critical mineral independence and economic growth.”

Next Steps and Path Forward

The updated resource model and mine plans will have a positive impact on Halleck Creek’s project economics, further enhancing its strategic importance. ARR is currently integrating the updated resource and high-grade data into the Scoping Study, which was originally released in March 2024. The updated study is nearing completion and will be released in February 2025.

In parallel, ongoing metallurgical test work continues to deliver promising results, highlighting the potential for cost- efficient processing at Halleck Creek. As outlined in the 2024 Scoping Study, approximately 90% of the gangue (waste) material can be removed during gravity and magnetic separation, significantly increasing REE grades through physical separation methods prior to leaching, which significantly reduces operational costs. Optimisation of these processing techniques is ongoing, and further results will be announced as the next round of metallurgical testing is completed in the March 2025 quarter.

In addition, the updated resource estimates will be incorporated into the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), which remains on track for completion later this year. The PFS will provide a more detailed evaluation of Halleck Creek’s technical and economic potential, supporting ARR’s phased approach to development and commercial production.

Technical Summary

Summary of Key Material Information used to Estimate the Mineral Resources

The updates to the geological models and Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) were completed by Odessa Resources Pty. Ltd. on behalf of ARR. The updated MRE has been prepared in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code.

The results from the 2024 exploration drilling program at the Cowboy State Mine (CSM) area of Red Mountain, combined with additional surface sampling and geological mapping at Halleck Creek, have increased the in-situ resource estimates to 2.63 billion tonnes at an average grade of 3,292 ppm TREO (Table 1). This represents a 12.2% increase in in-situ tonnage compared to the January 2024 resource estimate for the entire Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project (Figure 4).

Table 1 – Mineral Resource Estimate at Halleck Creek (1000ppm TREO cut off)

The Halleck Creek rare earth project comprises two primary resource areas: Overton Mountain, located to the north, and Red Mountain, to the south (Figure 5). Within the Red Mountain area lies the Cowboy State Mine (CSM), a subarea where WRI is focusing its development efforts. The state of Wyoming owns both the surface and mineral rights within the CSM area, which are leased by WRI. This Wyoming ownership provides WRI with a streamlined permitting pathway through the state.

In 2024, WRI conducted drilling operations in the CSM area. The additional drill holes and assay data enabled the expansion of resource areas and provided detailed geological characterization of the rare earth-bearing Red Mountain pluton within the Red Mountain and CSM areas. As a result, the updated resource estimates apply to the Red Mountain and CSM areas. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Overton Mountain remains unchanged.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

rare earth investingasx:arrRare Earth Investing
The Conversation (0)
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Ltd Progresses Grønnedal Resource Expansion: Analytical Assessment of Historical Drill Core Samples Underway

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to update shareholders on recent progress at its Grønnedal prospect, located within the Ivigtût Project in southwestern Greenland. Building on the October 2024 announcement, the Company has taken significant steps to expand its maiden JORC Code (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The current MRE, comprising 1.18Mt grading 6,859ppmm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) (Table 1, Appendix 1), is based on limited shallow drill testing of a small section amounting to less than approximately 5% of a larger carbonatite complex that is enriched in rare earths mineralisation.

Table 1: Eclipse’s Grønnedal Classified Mineral Resource(LREO: Light Rare Earth Oxides, HREO: Heavy Rare Earth Oxides, MREO: Magnet Rare Earth Oxides)

Keep reading...Show less
Neodymium periodic symbol.

Vital Metals Boosts Tonnage at Tardiff Rare Earths Deposit by 56 Percent

Rare earths junior Vital Metals (ASX:VML) reported a 56 percent increase in measured and indicated tonnes in an updated resource estimate for its Tardiff deposit on Monday (January 20).

Tardiff is located at the Nechalacho project, and the new resource builds on figures from an April 2024 resource estimate. At the time, Tardiff was estimated to hold 623,000 tonnes of neodymium and praseodymium oxide (NdPr).

Tardiff's total resource tonnage now stands at 192.7 million tonnes at 1.3 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) and 0.3 percent niobium pentoxide, containing 2.52 million tonnes TREO; that includes 636,000 tonnes of NdPr.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Awarded Funding by Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded $500,000 in partnership with Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (the "Fund"). The non-dilutive funding contribution is for the advancement of the Continuous Improvement Process at the Company's RapidSXTM Commercial Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario.

"Investing in critical mineral advancements, like Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'s innovative RapidSX™ technology, is vital to strengthen Ontario's critical minerals sector, drive innovation, and secure our future security and prosperity," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "This $500,000 in funding through our Critical Minerals Innovation Fund will help to build a secure supply chain ready to fuel the technologies of tomorrow and increase our global competitiveness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Awarded Funding by Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded $500,000 in partnership with Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (the "Fund"). The non-dilutive funding contribution is for the advancement of the Continuous Improvement Process at the Company's RapidSXTM Commercial Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario.

"Investing in critical mineral advancements, like Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'s innovative RapidSX™ technology, is vital to strengthen Ontario's critical minerals sector, drive innovation, and secure our future security and prosperity," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "This $500,000 in funding through our Critical Minerals Innovation Fund will help to build a secure supply chain ready to fuel the technologies of tomorrow and increase our global competitiveness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vital Metals

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) (“Vital”, “Vital Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Tardiff Upper Zone (“Tardiff”), part of the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project (the “Project”), located in Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Rare earths on periodic table.

Arafura Pens AU$200 Million Agreement to Fund Nolans Rare Earths Project

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) said on Wednesday (January 15) that it has signed a binding term sheet for its Nolans rare earths project with the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC).

The term sheet is for a AU$200 million investment to support the development of Nolans. The money brings total public funding for Nolans to AU$1 billion, with AU$840 million committed by the federal government in March 2024.

The NRFC investment will happen through the issue of unsecured convertible notes, which hold a conversion period of seven years and a non-convertible period of two years. Their total tenor is 15 years.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling

Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Related News

Lithium Investing

Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling

Lithium Investing

Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE

gold investing

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Oil and Gas Investing

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Oil and Gas Investing

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Scaled Up Column Testwork Confirms Bioleaching Technology

×