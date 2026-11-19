Fixed capacity price substantially exceeds Hallador's historical pricing; energy remains available for separate sales
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated independent power producer, today announced that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved its previously announced 12-year capacity agreement with a subsidiary of a utility. The Commission's order, issued on November 18, 2026, satisfies the regulatory approval condition to the agreement, which is now effective.
The agreement, entered into on May 1, 2026, and announced on May 6, 2026, is expected to generate more than $1 billion in capacity revenue from the Company's Merom Generating Station through mid-2040. Priced at more than twice Hallador's historical capacity pricing, the agreement nearly doubled Hallador's forward sales book when announced in May. Subsequent agreements have increased the Company's total forward sales book to approximately $3 billion.
"This contract provides a long-term source of revenue at more than twice Hallador's historical capacity pricing," said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hallador. "It allows us to retain the ability to sell Merom's energy separately, and earn additional revenue from the power the plant produces."
Deliveries begin with a smaller volume of accredited capacity in late 2028, increasing to approximately two-thirds of the Company's accredited capacity beginning in 2029 and continuing through the end of the term. The capacity price remains fixed throughout the 12-year term.
Capacity payments compensate Hallador for keeping power generation capability available to meet demand. The agreement is capacity-only and does not include the sale of energy.
"We've put long-term contracts in place and made significant progress on our plans to grow our power business," said Bilsland. "This approval demonstrates that Indiana's Regulators are still supporting the growth of data centers in Indiana."
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically integrated independent power producer based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-gigawatt Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to Merom and other companies. For more information, visit www.halladorenergy.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected contract revenue and cash flow, future capacity deliveries, the continued effectiveness of the agreement, energy sales opportunities, and the Company's plans to grow its power business and execute its long-term strategy. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "will," "may," "should" and "could," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include risks relating to the effectiveness and potential termination of the agreement (including termination rights upon a change in law or repeated shortfalls in capacity deliveries), Hallador's obligations to provide replacement capacity or pay damages for any shortfall and to post performance security, restrictions on certain ownership changes and asset transfers, the risk that the Commission's order approving the agreement is subject to rehearing, appeal or other challenge, Merom's availability, reliability and accredited capacity (including changes to the accreditation methodologies and market rules of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator), Hallador's ability to sell Merom's energy separately and the prices realized, Hallador's ability to execute its growth plans and long-term strategy, and the risk that revenue realized under the agreement may be materially lower than the amounts disclosed, as well as the risks described in Hallador's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Hallador's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Hallador undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
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Company Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com
Media Relations Contact
TrailRunner International
halladorenergymedia@trailrunnerint.com