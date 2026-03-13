Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

SHP:AU
South Harz Potash Limited
South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

A globally significant European potash and critical minerals growth opportunity Keep Reading...
A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area
South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company's transition toward a...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited
