Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and MIT Researchers Develop a Natural and Comfortable "Seamless-walk" Virtual Reality Locomotion System

The system is cost-effective, scalable, and provides high-resolution with an "intelligent carpet" touch sensor, opening doors to VR gaming and healthcare applications

Urban real-world environments have limited physical space for foot-based locomotion and present challenges to natural VR locomotion (since virtual environments are much larger than the corresponding real-world environment), a fact that has been noted in past studies (Mandal 2013 ; Pai and Kunze 2017 ). To compensate for this challenge, efficient virtual reality (VR)-based locomotion techniques have been proposed to enable natural and immersive locomotion experiences akin to walking in large, virtual environments. However, the VR locomotion systems often require attaching an equipment to the body or video-recording the user's body pose. This leads to discomfort caused by equipment size and discontinuous adjustment as well as privacy concerns related to capturing the entire body without blind spots. Against this backdrop, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), Korea in collaboration with researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL), USA developed a novel foot-based VR locomotion system, called "Seamless-walk," that offers a more natural and comfortable locomotion experience without requiring the use of any walking equipment or a video of the user's body pose during walking or interaction with objects using their hands.

In their recent article published online on 17 January 2023 in the journal Virtual Reality , the researchers, led by Dr. Kyung-Joong Kim , Associate Professor at GIST, have detailed the development of the VR locomotion system. "When we started collaborating with MIT , they introduced an interesting new sensor called the 'intelligent carpet.' In our view, it was a great opportunity as well as a challenge for us since it had not been developed for any specific application. Therefore, we wanted to make something practical and interesting with this sensor and our AI technology," explains Dr. Kim. "Accordingly, we decided to develop a VR game controller with the 'intelligent carpet' sensor that would be useful in VR gaming."

"Seamless-walk" has both immediate and long-term potential applications. " In the long run, we believe that our technology could be used in healthcare. 'Seamless-walk' is not only a VR gamepad but also a gait recognition and analysis method," says Dr. Kim.

Seamless-walk works in the following manner: the intelligent carpet captures high-resolution foot pressure imprints in real time as the user moves around by measuring the applied pressure through resistance changes. The footprint information is then fed into a machine learning model that extracts the strong pressure points using a technique called "K-means clustering." In this method, the pressure points are divided into two clusters, corresponding to the user's left and right feet. From these clusters, the user's body direction and foot intervals are then extracted to estimate the angle and movement speed.

Moreover, Seamless-walk has a modular structure that enables a scalable and inexpensive installation of a touch sensing platform. The team conducted tests on 80 individuals using Seamless-walk in a 3D virtual world exploration game, demonstrating that the novel technology of the system guarantees an immersive, natural, and comfortable experience. At the same time, it does not compromise the overall VR experience, outperforming existing VR locomotion methods.

Reference
Title of original paper: Seamless–walk: natural and comfortable virtual reality locomotion method with a high–resolution tactile sensor

Journal: Virtual Reality

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10055-023-00750-x

*Corresponding author's email: kjkim@gist.ac.kr

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST)
Website: http://www.gist.ac.kr/

Contact:
Seulhye Kim
82 62 715 6253
357039@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwangju-institute-of-science-and-technology-and-mit-researchers-develop-a-natural-and-comfortable-seamless-walk-virtual-reality-locomotion-system-301794452.html

SOURCE Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ATLAS: EARTH AND NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS DRIVES IRL TRANSACTIONS THROUGH VIRTUAL GAME

Fans of Zoup! and Barberitos can now earn virtual currency for real-world purchases through the ATLAS: EARTH app

ATLAS: EARTH the popular virtual real estate game, today announced new partnerships with national food chains Zoup! and Barberitos enabling players to earn rewards when they order their favorite meals. By linking select credit cards to the ATLAS: EARTH app, consumers will now receive in-game currency for every dollar spent at the restaurants, which can be used to buy virtual properties in the ATLAS metaverse. Other brands already signed up for the Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) have seen player visits increase by as much as 15 percent and average order values increase by 10 percent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ROKiT and KPK Join Forces to Launch Innovative Products and Manufacturing Joint Venture in India following COVID hiatus

Joint Venture will reignite ROKiT's business interests in India following hiatus due to COVID

ROKiT, a global conglomerate of cutting-edge products, technologies, drinks and services, has partnered with Tamil Nadu's KPK for a Rs 500 Cr investment to launch innovative products and manufacturing in India . This exciting new joint venture will focus initially on delivering Consumer Electronics, Gaming, and Mental Health services followed by the ROKiT Drinks portfolio, ROKiT's proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi mesh services and ROKiT Gear.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS

AI Animate Ready Player Me Avatars

A new AI Experience lets users generate avatar animations in minutes

Krikey.ai, an AI tools company, announced an AI Animation partnership with Ready Player Me today. The AI Animation tool for Ready Player Me Avatars is available at www.krikey.aireadyplayerme - Users can sign in and then visit this link to create and AI Animate their Ready Player Me Avatar.

Whether animating a Ready Player Me Avatar for a game, film or just for fun - users can now generate 3D Avatar animations in minutes using Krikey AI. With just a text phrase, an animation can be created and exported to your 3D game engine or film editing software of choice. The exporting file format is either a video file or fbx file. Animate your Ready Player me Avatar today using Krikey AI: www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme .

Within the Krikey AI Tool, users can edit the speed of their animation, change the camera angle, select a 3D background, add a drop shadow and more. Creators and developers can now quickly generate multiple custom 3D Avatar characters and animations for their projects. What used to take days can now happen in minutes – empowering a wave of creativity and possibility. Ready Player Me created interoperable Avatars for the metaverse and now, with Krikey AI, you can bring these characters to life with custom AI Animations. Creators and developers can visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to generate their own AI animations today.

"Ready Player Me has spent years building the perfect avatar system and now we are excited to partner with AI innovators to accelerate what's possible with our avatars. The Krikey team has developed an AI Text to Animation tool that is an excellent compliment to our custom 3D Avatars." said Timmu Toke, CEO of Ready Player Me. "We are thrilled to partner with the Krikey AI team to bring AI Animation tools to our creator and developer community."

The Krikey AI Animation tool currently supports simple human motion prompts (for example: walk, run, bow, wave, spin and more). The team is training the AI Model with more motion data every month so the variety and quality of the AI Animation output is always improving. More complex prompts like jumping jacks, baseball pitch and walk up stairs also lead to engaging results. To access the AI Animation tool with your Ready Player Me Avatar, first create an account at krikey.ai and sign in. Then visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to customize your Ready Player Me Avatar before generating your AI Animation. The website has a prompt guide to help users discover text prompts that will yield the best results with the AI Animation tool.

"Nearly two decades ago the world changed when anyone could upload a video to the Internet. Today, anyone can create and animate a 3D character with Krikey AI and Ready Player Me."  said Ketaki Shriram , Co-founder and CTO at Krikey.ai. "In the next 12 months, almost every company will need to integrate 3D generative AI tools to their pipeline and products. This is the future of play."

Krikey's AI Animation tool is available today online at www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme . Visit the website to generate your first AI animation!

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI has built a set of developer tools including an AI Text to Animation tool, custom 3D Avatar tool, AR mobile app toolkit and more. The AI tool enables creators to generate animations they can take into any platform for 3D content creation. Krikey has previously partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. For more information, please visit www.krikey.ai .

About Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 6,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-player-me-and-krikey-ai-launch-ai-animated-avatars-301790054.html

SOURCE Krikey, Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Math World VR Update Adds 4 New Mini Games, Unlockables, & UI Update

Developed by Skill Prepare, Math World VR a mental math VR game that combines math arithmetic with fun mini games, is proud to announce its latest update. The new release features a revamped user interface, unlockable skins, and four new mini-games. Math World VR is designed to help players exercise their brain while having fun. Fun and math in the same sentence, who would have thought?

Many people may not realize the benefits of mental math. But did you know that mental math can be excellent exercise for your brain?

Mental math is the ability to perform calculations in your head without relying on a calculator or any other external aid. This skill requires focus and concentration, and it involves working memory, spatial reasoning, and problem-solving skills. With Math World VR, you can now exercise your mind through mental math in a really fun and engaging way. With this update, there are now 12 mini games in total to choose from that take you from throwing axes on a tiki island, to shooting basketball free throws on a city basketball court. It combines simple math with these mini games for a whole new fun challenge.

The new update features a brand-new user interface that streamlines mini game navigation and includes a local leaderboard feature to keep track of high scores. In addition to the UI update, Math World VR has added 4 mini games: Mini Putt Putt Golf, Frisbee Throw, Multiples Target gallery, & Slingshot Challenge. The new Math World VR update also includes an unlockable skin update. By playing the mini games, players can earn coins which they can use to unlock playable skins for each mini game as well as keep track of their high scores for each game.

Math World VR is available on Meta Quest , Meta Quest 2, Pico 4, and Pico Neo3. The game is suitable for all ages and skill levels and is a STEM accredited game. The update is live now and is available to all current players as an update. If you don't own Math World VR you can get it today on the Oculus or Pico store.

For more information about Math World VR, visit the developers, Skill Prepare at skillprepare.com .

Media Contact:
Matthew Vong
8337775455
356541@email4pr.com

Slingshot mini-game. One of the new mini games in Math World VR

Frisbee throw is one of the 4 new mini games in Math World VR

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/math-world-vr-update-adds-4-new-mini-games-unlockables--ui-update-301793376.html

SOURCE Skill Prepare

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINGLES® BRINGS THE VIRTUAL WORLD OF MINECRAFT INTO REALITY WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION PRINGLES MINECRAFT SUSPICIOUS STEW

First Pringles x Minecraft collaboration delivers a previously only imagined Minecraft flavor to snacking

Attention 'Minecrafters' and snackers: two iconic names from each world are collaborating for the first time to release a suspicious-ly scrumptious mashup, introducing Pringles ® Minecraft Suspicious Stew . No need to scavenge for ingredients for a taste: the flavor masters at Pringles are bringing the iconic stew to real life, infusing the delicious taste of suspicious stew into one crisp for a flavor experience sure to satisfy Pringles fans and Minecraft players alike.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cincinnati Children's nurse invents video game to reduce child anxiety over anesthesia masks

Columbus company to market product to hospitals nationwide

- A Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner invented a breathing-controlled video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask and fall asleep for surgery. A Columbus, Ohio firm has licensed the right to market the tablet-based computer application to other hospitals.

Cincinnati Children's is the first medical center in the United States to pilot the product, called EZ Induction, which could be a game changer for hospitals that perform surgery on children.

The gaming app, which features cartoon animals that children are able to move by breathing into a mask, helps reduce anxiety during the anesthesia-induction process. The invention has been licensed to LittleSeed Calming Technologies LLC, which plans to launch EZ Induction in 2023.

"Many young patients become anxious when an anesthesia mask is placed over their face in the operating room," said Abby Hess , a doctor of nursing practice who invented the video game concept at Cincinnati Children's. "I wanted to find a way to help kids feel calmer during this high-anxiety moment."

Hess works closely with kids about to undergo surgery through her role with the Department of Anesthesia at Cincinnati Children's, and she also spends time focused on research. Hess noted that each year, thousands of kids at Cincinnati Children's and millions elsewhere across the US are given anesthesia for surgery. That includes medical and dental procedures.

Anesthesia is commonly administered through a mask to kids who are 10 years old or younger. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and parents to prepare a child for the experience, many youngsters cry and resist the anesthesia mask. This experience is stressful for kids, parents, and medical staff. Additionally, studies have shown that high anxiety before surgery is associated with poorer outcomes after surgery.

After witnessing countless children in distress during this part of the pre-surgery process, Hess came up with a clever solution. She collaborated with the Cincinnati Children's Innovation Ventures team and the Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund to prototype, create, and test the app.

The breathing-controlled EZ Induction product seamlessly transforms a scary anesthesia mask into a fun game controller. When the child puts on the mask and starts to breathe in and out, they win different challenges in the engaging animal-themed world of the game. The child learns how to play the game in a preoperative area, and then is offered the opportunity to play the final level when they go back to the operating room to fall asleep for surgery.

"The game shifts the focus from something scary to something that's calming and fun," Hess said. "It easily engages kids, teaches them to breathe calmly, and lets them know what to expect when they go back to the operating room. Seeing their child engage with the game also helps parents feel at ease and provides them with a novel way to coach their child during the process."

Jeff Penka , CEO of Little Seed Calming Technologies, echoed that and noted the major role Hess has played.

"Dr. Hess is a compassionate, driven, and innovative problem-solver," Penka said. "She has infused that patient-focused spirit and energy into the collaboration between Cincinnati Children's and LittleSeed Calming Technologies. Seeing how this engaging, fun application puts children and families at ease in an unfamiliar environment is both moving and a source of pride for all involved in its creation."

The EZ Induction app is just one example of product ideas developed at Cincinnati Children's.

"People may not realize that Cincinnati Children's is a hub for medical innovation," said Abram Gordon , vice president of Innovation Ventures, the medical center's technology transfer and commercialization group. "Cincinnati Children's has a long history of creating vaccines, therapeutics medical products and digital solutions – and we are ahead of the curve with organoid and small molecule research.

"At any given time, Innovation Ventures has about 500 projects in our pipeline," Gordon added. "Abby's work is a great example of Cincinnati Children's culture of innovation. Researchers, clinicians, and those on the front lines such as nurse practitioners think of creative ideas that often turn into improved care for our patients."

For more information about the product, visit the LittleSeed website.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's was recognized as One of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune in 2023 – and ranks the highest of any children's hospital in the nation. In addition, Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic medical center that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. More information about technologies developed at Cincinnati Children's may be found at Innovation.CincinnatiChildrens.org

LINK to Sound & B-Roll (credit Cincinnati Children's): Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner Abby Hess came up with the idea for a video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask before surgery. The invention has been licensed to LittleSeed Calming Technologies LLC of Columbus , Ohio, which is marketing a product called EZ Induction. https://youtu.be/SVOxYoPXkXo

Abby Hess, a doctor of nursing practice, invented the video game concept at Cincinnati Children's. Hess works closely with kids about to undergo surgery through her role with the Department of Anesthesia at Cincinnati Children's, and she also spends time focused on research.

Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner Abby Hess, right, came up with the idea for a video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask before surgery. Ethan Stallsworth, a patient at Cincinnati Children's, demonstrates how the game works.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-childrens-nurse-invents-video-game-to-reduce-child-anxiety-over-anesthesia-masks-301793632.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

