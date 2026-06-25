Gunnison Copper Corp. Announces AGM Results

Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU,OTC:GCUMF) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) ("Gunnison" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Gunnison. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for		 Votes withheld % Votes withheld
Stephen Twyerould 85,822,061 98.764 1,073,889 1.236
Fred DuVal 74,501,369 85.736 12,394,581 14.264
Joseph Gallucci 84,076,129 96.755 2,819,821 3.245
Jason Howe 84,108,729 96.792 2,787,221 3.208
Craig Hallworth 86,620,061 99.683 275,889 0.317
Brian Penney 86,539,329 99.590 356,621 0.410

 

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan; (iv) approving the Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan; (v) approving the Amended Performance Share Unit Plan; and (vi) approving the Deferred Share Unit Plan.

For more information on Gunnison, please visit our website at www.GunnisonCopper.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE GUNNISON BOARD

"Craig Hallworth"
President & CEO

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Gunnison Copper Corp.
Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018

Melissa Mackie
T: 647.533.4536
E: info@GunnisonCopper.com
www.GunnisonCopper.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302892

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gunnison Copper CorpGCU:CCTSX:GCUbase metals investing
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