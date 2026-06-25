Gunnison Copper Corp. Announces AGM Results

Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU,OTC:GCUMF) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) ("Gunnison" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Gunnison. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|Votes withheld
|% Votes withheld
|Stephen Twyerould
|85,822,061
|98.764
|1,073,889
|1.236
|Fred DuVal
|74,501,369
|85.736
|12,394,581
|14.264
|Joseph Gallucci
|84,076,129
|96.755
|2,819,821
|3.245
|Jason Howe
|84,108,729
|96.792
|2,787,221
|3.208
|Craig Hallworth
|86,620,061
|99.683
|275,889
|0.317
|Brian Penney
|86,539,329
|99.590
|356,621
|0.410
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors; (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan; (iv) approving the Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan; (v) approving the Amended Performance Share Unit Plan; and (vi) approving the Deferred Share Unit Plan.
For more information on Gunnison, please visit our website at www.GunnisonCopper.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE GUNNISON BOARD
"Craig Hallworth"
President & CEO
For further information regarding this press release, please contact:
Gunnison Copper Corp.
Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018
Melissa Mackie
T: 647.533.4536
E: info@GunnisonCopper.com
www.GunnisonCopper.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302892