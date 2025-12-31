Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that as at 31 December 2025 there were 168,498,967 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 168,498,967.
The above figure of 168,498,967 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
|
Oliver Friesen (CEO)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
|
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
|
Berenberg
Joint Broker and Financial Adviser
Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
|
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint Broker
Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
|
Tavistock
Financial PR
Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin
|
Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /
+44 (0) 7788 554035
About Guardian Metal Resources
Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the U.S.
In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company has announced plans to pursue a U.S. listing in the first half of 2026.
Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.
SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire