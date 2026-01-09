Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Director's Dealing

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, US, announces that the Company has been informed that Ben Hodges (Finance Director) has purchased on-market 17,501 Guardian Metal shares at a price per share of 142.99p, for an investment value of approximately £25,024.
Following the above purchase Ben Hodges has a beneficial interest of 155,158 shares representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the director's share dealing.
About Guardian Metal Resources
Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the U.S.
In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company has announced plans to pursue a U.S. listing in the first half of 2026.
Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ben Hodges
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
142.99p
|
17,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
17,501
|
|
|
- Price
|
142.99p
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
7 January 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
On Market
