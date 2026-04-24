Guardian Exploration Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board and Appointment of Elena Baranova

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 24, 2026 Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX,OTC:GXUSF) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory Board, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen the Company's leadership capacity as it advances its exploration and development objectives.
As part of this initiative, the Company is delighted to welcome Ms. Elena Baranova to its Advisory Board.
Ms. Baranova is an accomplished international strategic advisor and cross-border negotiator with extensive experience spanning corporate finance, energy, mining, and large-scale infrastructure projects across global markets. Her expertise includes international legal structuring, sovereign and government negotiations, complex transactions, and the development of large-scale capital-intensive projects. She brings a strong track record of working across Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a focus on energy transition and critical minerals.
Graydon Kowal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Guardian, commented: "Ms. Baranova brings a rare combination of global transactional expertise and hands-on experience in developing complex energy and resource projects. Her deep understanding of international markets, government negotiations, and capital structuring will be invaluable as Guardian continues to advance its strategic initiatives. We are very pleased to welcome her to our Advisory Board."
About Elena Baranova
Elena Baranova is a Solicitor of England & Wales and a highly experienced international advisor in corporate finance, energy, mining, and infrastructure development. She began her legal career at leading international law firms, including Osborne Clarke and Ogier, where she advised on high-value financings, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and complex cross-border transactions. Her experience includes involvement in landmark transactions such as UC Rusal's US$26 billion IPO and Glencore's US$61 billion dual listing. She has also advised on corporate governance and restructuring, M&A and commercial matters for major global companies, including Rio Tinto, Norilsk Nickel, Randgold Resources (now Barrick Mining Corporation), Erdenes Mongol, Jordan Intrah (Oil & Gas) Group, Jindal Steel, and other multinational organizations.
Ms. Baranova is a Co-Founder of IM Power Plc, a UK-based independent power producer. As Executive Director she led the development of major energy infrastructure projects, including US$1.2 billion power plant in Mongolia supporting large-scale mining operations. She has worked extensively with international financial institutions and multinational partners across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
She is also the Founder and Managing Director of Astera Group, which focuses on strategic opportunities in energy transition and critical minerals, including rare earths, battery storage, and renewable energy infrastructure. Her work involves advising governments, investors, and global industry stakeholders on complex, high-impact projects.
Ms. Baranova holds GDL and LPC degrees (awarded with Distinction) from The University of Law (ULaw) in the United Kingdom and is a qualified Solicitor of England & Wales. She is a member of the Law Society of the United Kingdom, serves as a judge for the International Property Awards, and is actively involved in several international organizations, including the Eurasia Critical Minerals Organization and the British-Uzbek Society.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Guardian Exploration Inc.
Guardian Exploration Inc. is a TSXV-listed company (TSXV: GX,OTC:GXUSF) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) engaged in oil, gas, and mineral exploration and development. Guardian's assets include the Sundog and Esker gold projects in Nunavut's Kivalliq Region, the Mount Cameron Property in Yukon's Mayo Mining District, and the Kaigani claims in Southeast Alaska.
On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.
"Graydon Kowal"
Graydon Kowal
President & Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Graydon Kowal
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 730-6333
Email: gkowal@guardianex.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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