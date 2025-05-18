CEO Appointment

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced CEO Appointment

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drill contractors and scheduled a start date of June 1 st 2025 for the previously announced drill programs to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project (the " Project ").  As reported on May 14, 2025 Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.) has planned a two-phase drilling campaign. The first phase will focus on infill drilling at the Ivana deposit, while the subsequent second phase will test satellite targets.  The entire campaign is expected to last approximately five months.

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.

The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.

Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,347,826 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the offering.

Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

  • Six drill holes expand shallow uranium mineralization footprint in Pod 1 (i.e., within 50 metres from surface), eleven drill holes confirmed uranium starting within 100 metres from surface in three Pods
  • Shallow uranium mineralization updip of Pod 7 remains largely untested and requires further follow-up drilling

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to release uranium ("U3O8") assay results from all 28 drill holes of the 2024 drill program on the ACKIO prospect area ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're especially encouraged with 6 drill holes intersecting uranium within 50 m from surface and 11 drill holes within 100 m from surface. These shallow mineralization results continue to demonstrate ACKIO's unique advantage in the Basin area with easily accessible, near-surface uranium. Last year's summer drill program successfully defined more shallow uranium mineralization to the north and south of our shallowest uranium zone, Pod 1. Uranium at the overburden-bedrock contact still remains open to the south and north.

Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the upcoming summer uranium drill program at its Dorado Project, part of the Purepoint-IsoEnergy Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin. Drilling is scheduled to commence on or about May 26, 2025.

The Dorado Project covers over 150 kilometres of discreet electromagnetic (EM) conductors that lie within the Dorado Graphitic Domain-a structurally controlled package of conductive, graphite-rich rocks (Figure 1). The Dorado Domain encompasses the northeastern extension of the Larocque Trend, a highly prospective structural corridor that hosts multiple high-grade uranium deposits and occurrences, including IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit-recognized as the world's highest-grade published indicated uranium resource, with 48.6 million pounds at 34.5% U₃O₈ (https://www.isoenergy.ca/featured-project/). At Dorado, these graphitic rocks bifurcate and wrap around a granitic dome that is considered an important component in the original plumbing system that once directed the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

