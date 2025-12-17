Group Eleven Announces Issuance of Stock Options and DSUs

Group Eleven Announces Issuance of Stock Options and DSUs

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 2,600,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. These options vest over a period of two years from the date of grant, have an exercise price of $0.63 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Plan, it has granted 95,238 DSUs for services rendered in 2024 to independent directors of the Company. Each DSU entitles the holder, when settled, to receive one common share (or, as otherwise determined by the board of directors, a cash amount equal to the value of one common share). All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is focussed on its recent Ballywire zinc, lead, silver, copper and germanium discovery in the Republic of Ireland. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead project, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead project. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.8% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (13.7%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.lau@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-781-4915

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278454

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

