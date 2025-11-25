Grizzly Announces Private Placement

Grizzly Announces Private Placement

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD,OTC:GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering of Units and FT Units for gross proceeds of up to $1 Million if fully subscribed (the "Offering").

Private Placement Offering

The Offering consists of up to 8,333,333 Units and up to 25,000,000 of any combination of Units and FT Units, each priced at $0.03 per Unit or FT Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.05 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each of which shall be issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is being offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company may in its discretion determine, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering, if fully subscribed with the maximum of 25,000,000 in FT Units and 8,333,333 Units, as follows:

Mineral Property Exploration
 
$ 750,000
Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits
 

35,000


 

 
Working capital Outstanding management fees to Officers $ 32,000

 

Other accounts payable
47,000

79,000



 

 
Corporate Overhead Management fees to Officers $ 24,000

 
(Approx. 4 months) Other Corporate Overhead
112,000

136,000


 

 
Maximum proceeds

 
$ 1,000,000


 

 

 

There is no minimum to the Offering. If the Company closes on less than the maximum proceeds, or if the proportion of Units and FT Units differs from the above, the use of proceeds will be adjusted.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders fees payable in any combination of cash, Units, and Warrants to registered broker dealers, limited market dealers or arm's length persons in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities legislation and regulations. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading until four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte
Corporate Development
Tel: 604-507-3377
Email: nancy@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275805

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.GZD:CATSXV:GZDPlatinum Investing
GZD:CA
The Conversation (0)
Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims