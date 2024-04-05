Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

The Company has decided to re-engage Life Water and has entered into a further Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement) dated March 21, 2024, whereby the services to be provided by Life Water Media will include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns for a fee of US$150,000 for a term of three months upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval. The Agreement may be renewed or extended by the Company and Life Water Media at the end of the initial term.

Life Water Media and Grid are not related parties and operate at arm's length.  Neither Life Water Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

  www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded r esults with average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.  The Company's B.C. Nickel properties are held within Grid's wholly-owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

The Company has previously announced plans to spin out its wholly-owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Inc., finance it separately, and separately list it on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2024.  This transaction once complete, will provide a valuable share dividend to each Grid Shareholder of record for no additional cost.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 4 28-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals


Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that it will immediately begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The planned exploration program is identified in the NI 43-101 Technical Report completed by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that it has renewed its contract with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, BC based company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 202 4 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF, FRA: NMK2) announces that Global Business Reports, a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue of the Western USA Mining 2024 profiling active and successful mineral exploration companies in this region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Highlights:

  • New drill program is now underway at Charger following up on Awale's recent drill intercept of 26 g/t gold over 57m, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from 165m downhole
  • A second rig will soon commence drilling at the BBM Prospect to follow up on its 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent intercept
  • Drilling is fully funded by Newmont

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000 metre diamond drilling program over the Charger Prospect at the Odienné project. The drilling is planned to follow up to the recently announced 26 gt gold over 57m, including 45.7 gt gold over 32m from 165m downhole in OEDD-83 at the Charger Prospect (see Awale news release March 25 2024). Additionally, a 4000m drill program for the BBM discovery (see Awale news releases January 11 2024 and March 18 2024) will commence with a second diamond drill rig in the ensuing weeks.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results for the latest 49 drill holes being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for sixteen diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 gt Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 gt Au. Ore grade intercepts in another fourteen drill holes are also reported over narrower widths of approximately 1 to 2 meters in areas with limited drilling which highlights the possibility of further extending the ore body with additional drill programs.

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c5838.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

