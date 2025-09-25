Grid Battery Announces the Completion of the Second Phase of its 2025 Fall Exploration Program on its Gold-Copper Property

Grid Battery Announces the Completion of the Second Phase of its 2025 Fall Exploration Program on its Gold-Copper Property

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 25, 2025- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL,OTC:EVKRF, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased to announce that the second phase of the fall exploration program on our 275 km 2 Gold-Copper mineral project in Central British Columbia, Canada has been completed by our Canadian contract geological team, Hardline Exploration www.hardlineexploration.com .   The second exploration phase concentrated additional exploration work in the Jupiter and Starlight claim blocks located to the furthest west (Jupiter) and furthest north (Starlight) of the Grid BC Gold-Copper Project.

Please refer to the Technical Report for Grid BC Copper-Gold Project, dated January 24, 2025 prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. (filed on SEDAR+ and our website ).

Jupiter Claim Block

Additional work performed on the Jupiter Claim Block included three east-west oriented soil lines south of the cirque basin, 25 B-horizon soil samples together with silt and rock samples were collected.  The area traversed in phase 2, referred to as "Work Area 15" contains outcrops of phyllite, which host numerous quartz veins.

Program Objective

The 2025 exploration program was designed to conduct a focused evaluation of the "Work Area 15" target, a high-priority geochemical anomaly identified by previous operators. The work involved two complementary activities:

  1. Detailed prospecting and rock sampling directly on the ridge-top anomaly.

  2. First-pass soil and rock sampling in the cirque basin situated directly below Work Area 15.

Geological Context and Rationale

The program's target was derived from a 2021 exploration program completed by Equity Exploration on behalf of South 32 Ltd. (BC Assessment Report 39911). That work identified Work Area 15 as a high-priority target due to its "High Geochemical Rank" and anomalous values in multiple pathfinder elements, including Ag, Cu, Mn, and Pb. A Worldview-3 satellite alteration survey, also part of the 2021 program, identified iron oxide signatures on the ridge at Work Area 15.

The current program represents the first follow-up work by Grid Battery Metals on this specific target.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 . Jupiter Property showing location of 2025 samples.

Figure 2 . Outcropping quartz veins in phyllite below cirque.

Starlight Claim Block

Additional work conducted at the Starlight Claim Block included reconnaissance prospecting, rock, and soil sampling.  A total of 72 rock samples and 24 conventional soil samples were collected during traverses along prominent ridgelines in the western and central portions of the property, east of the Pinchi Fault.  Prospecting in these areas confirmed the presence of a suite of intermediate to felsic intrusive rocks, including quartz diorite, granodiorite, monzodiorite, and monzonite.  Various styles of alteration were noted, most commonly potassic (K-feldspar) alteration, which was observed both pervasively and as veins. Localized epidote and chlorite alteration were also recorded. Observations of copper mineralization included malachite, chalcocite, bornite, and chalcopyrite, often associated with altered intrusive rocks.

Following up on the additional prospecting and sampling, a Targeted MMI Geochemical Survey was designed to test two distinct target areas.

    1. Northern Target: A discrete magnetic anomaly located along the main northwest-trending magnetic lineament that corresponds with the mapped trace of the Pinchi Fault.

    2. Southern Target: An area adjacent to a historical copper-gold-molybdenum MMI anomaly, focusing on the trend of a strong molybdenum response identified by previous operators.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Starlight Property showing location of 2025 samples

Mr. Tim Fernback, President & CEO comments "The exploration program follows up on previous work conducted and includes geochemistry across various untested magnetic features on Starlight and Jupiter claims.  This area of British Columbia has already generated several promising projects, and our land package is strategically situated to exploit the high gold-copper values of the region. Nearby the Mount Milligan open pit gold-copper mine operated by Centerra Gold ( TSX: GX, NYSE:CGAU ) recently announced its pre-feasibility study that extended the life of its open pit ming by about 10 years.  The area has proven itself to be a great place to look for both gold and copper.  We have said this many times, British Columbia is well known to be a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction with reasonable government permitting processes and great mining infrastructure ."

Mr. Fernback continues "We expect to have these assay results by the end of the fall and shortly thereafter our team plans to devise next exploration steps identified on the various claim blocks we hold in the area."

About the BC Gold-Copper Property

The Company acquired a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525 hectares (approximately 275 km 2 ) located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services.  Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region include the nearby Lustdust/Stardust Copper – Gold deposit; the Kwanika Copper - Gold deposit and the Lorraine Copper deposit (all of which are owned by ( NorthWest Copper Corp. ( TSXV: NWST ) ).

The Company's claims are also located between Centerra Gold Inc.'s ( TSX: CG, NYSE: CGAU ) prominent Copper/Gold assets, the Kemess North project and the operating Mount Milligan mine, which has produced over 1.8 million ounces of gold and 742 million pounds of copper (Technical Report on the Mount Milligan Mine, November 7, 2022, Borntrager. B, et al.).

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Copper Property was at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day.  Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up.  However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas.  These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a downturn no further work was recorded

The Omineca Group claim areas are within the northern Quesnel Trough underlain by Cache Creek Terrane and lies close to the Pinchi Fault.   The Quesnel Trough hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits. The Pinchi Fault can be traced for 600 km through north-central B.C and separates Cache Creek rocks from the Jurassic Hogem Batholith and Triassic-Jurassic Takla rocks to the west.  Rocks have a north-northwest strike trend typical of the entire Intermontane Belt in which the Cache Creek Terrane lies (Gabrielse and Yorath, 1992).  A wide range of Jurassic to Tertiary intrusions cuts the Cache Creek Assemblage and many of these are emplaced along the prominent NW-trending structures and stratigraphic breaks.  Numerous mercury occurrences are present along the length of the Pinchi fault (Albino, 1987) and a few gold and base metal occurrences are present near the Pinchi fault including the Lustdust, Lorraine, Indata and Axelgold properties.  There are at least two alkalic gold-copper Porphyry systems in the immediate Lustdust (now known as Stardust) area: J49 and Axel Properties (Schiarrizza, 2000).

The QP has been unable to verify the information, and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc. www.gridbatterymetals.com .

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 930 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


