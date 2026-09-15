Greenlane Renewables to Present at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

Greenlane Renewables to Present at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, on September 28, 2026, at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategy, including recent business developments, expanding adoption of its Cascade H₂S biogas desulfurization products, advancement of its Cascade LF next generation landfill gas upgrading technology, and international growth initiatives.

Greenlane management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Greenlane during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting. Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available HERE.

About Smallcap Discoveries Conference
The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

About Greenlane Renewables
At Greenlane, we are relentless innovators solving the toughest challenges. At a time when new solutions are urgently needed, we are accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. The systems we supply transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value, low-carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for gas networks, transportation and industry from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production through new technology without adding new technology risk, making RNG more accessible and scalable for our customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c4379.html

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