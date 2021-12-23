Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading system for landfill gas to pipeline-injection renewable natural gas project in British Columbia~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $12.1 million contract by FortisBC Energy Inc. for the supply of a biogas upgrading system for a new project at the Vancouver landfill in British ...

GRN:CA