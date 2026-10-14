Green SM Officially Launches All-Electric Taxi Service in the U.S.

Green SM Officially Launches All-Electric Taxi Service in the U.S.

Green SM officially launches its all-electric taxi service in Los Angeles, California, marking the company's first entry into North America and its ninth global market. Green SM brings modern and safe mobility, professionally operated services and good fares to enhance the everyday travel experience for local residents.

Entering Los Angeles brings Green SM into one of the world's most dynamic and demanding markets. It also marks another step in the international expansion of the Vietnamese mobility brand, following its rapid growth across markets in Asia and Europe.

Starting October 13, customers in Los Angeles can book Green SM rides through the Green SM app, or by calling the company's hotline. With its growing service network, Green SM will cater to a wide range of mobility needs, from everyday trips and longer journeys to airport transfers.

Green SM is committed to delivering a high-quality customer experience through its 5 Good Promises: Good Cars, Good Drivers, Good Price, Good Experience and Good for the Environment. In Los Angeles, Green SM operates a 100% all-electric fleet of VinFast vehicles, featuring spacious, smooth and modern VinFast VF 8 models; a professional and courteous driver team carefully selected and thoroughly trained; transparent fare information and promotions; and attentive, reliable service designed to give customers rides that are not only greener, but also comfortable and dependable.

To celebrate the launch, new customers who sign up for Green SM will receive 50% off fares, up to $12 per ride, on their first five trips. In addition, customers can enjoy a complimentary Green Pass membership, which includes 10 discount vouchers per month, each offering 30% off fares, up to $10 per ride.

Ms. Hoang Thanh Hang, CEO of Green SM in the U.S., said: "The United States represents an important milestone in Green SM's growth journey. We are not simply expanding into a new market. We aim to build trust with customers, drivers and local communities, one journey at a time. Our experience across international markets has shown us that the future of electric mobility is not defined by an all-electric fleet alone. It also depends on service quality, well-trained and reliable drivers, and genuine care in every customer interaction."

Following the launch, Green SM will gradually build its local team and strengthen its operational capabilities, while recruiting and training local drivers. Through these efforts, Green SM aims not only to create new employment opportunities, but also to make a direct contribution to the transition toward greener mobility in Los Angeles and across the region.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates a green mobility ecosystem across Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and the Netherlands. As part of its global expansion, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides, covering a total distance of nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 tons of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees.

Green SM's presence in the United States combines VinFast's strengths in all-electric vehicles with Green SM's operational expertise, giving customers an additional option for smooth, comfortable and zero-emission mobility. This also marks an important milestone in the global growth journey of the Vietnamese all-electric ride-hailing company. From Los Angeles, Green SM will continue investing in its fleet, technology, driver team and service quality, putting customer experience at the heart of its sustainable growth in the U.S. and international markets.

Contact: vanthuy.nguyen@vinfastauto.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d19376b1-f6c1-4878-89e0-61cece562bcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f9c985-423d-4526-820b-1e12dd449dd8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07dd059d-ee84-41df-accb-cf17376b2cab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e157f13-1023-4e6e-ae4d-cad5c0216e6a


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