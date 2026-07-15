Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation can be viewed on its website at https://www.greatwesternmining.com/investors/company-presentations/. No material new financial or other information has been disclosed.

The presentation outlines Great Western's strategy to advance its emerging tungsten corridor in Nevada, positioning the Company to benefit from strengthening fundamentals for this critical mineral, alongside its established copper and precious metals portfolio.

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC


Brian Hall, Chairman

c/o St Brides

Ed Loye, CEO

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Davy


Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker


Brian Garrahy

+353 (0)1 679 6363

Shard Capital Partners


Joint Broker


Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar

+44 (0)20 7186 9008

St Brides Partners


Financial PR


Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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