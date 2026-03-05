Graycliff Exploration Completes Acquisition of Geologic Data Related to its Shakespeare Gold Project

Graycliff Exploration Completes Acquisition of Geologic Data Related to its Shakespeare Gold Project

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE : GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTC Pink : GRYCF) (FSE : GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of certain geologic data, core, pulp and material related to the Company's Shakespeare Project (see press release dated February 26, 2026). As per the agreement, Graycliff has issued 2,300,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor or its nominees (the "Consideration Shares").

The Consideration Shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions, with the following expiries: 25% four months and a day after March 5, 2026 (the "Closing"); 25% six months after the Closing; 25% nine months after the Closing; and 25% twelve months after the Closing.

"The Company is looking forward to reviewing and then assaying the newly acquired drill core," said Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO of Graycliff.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,468 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,500 metres at Shakespeare, with visible gold identified in a significant number of holes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh
Chairman

For more information, please contact the Company at: jm@graycliffexploration.com or (416) 271-8300.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the Acquisition and satisfaction of conditions precedent thereto; the issuance of Consideration Shares and the timing of release of resale restrictions thereon; the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for exploration and development of the Shakespeare Project; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the terms announced or at all; general economic conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; regulatory approvals and requirements; environmental and permitting risks; title risks; and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286409

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graycliff Explorationcse:graygold investing
GRAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
graycliff exploration

Graycliff Exploration

High Grade Gold in the Shadow of a Historic Headframe

High Grade Gold in the Shadow of a Historic Headframe Keep Reading...
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shares updates on his current strategy in the resource space, mentioning gold, silver, oil and agriculture. He also reminds investors to pay more attention to gold's underlying drivers than to current events.Click here to register for the Rule... Keep Reading...
Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com shares his thoughts on how gold, silver and oil could be impacted by the developing situation in the Middle East. He cautioned investors not to chase these commodities if prices run. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stacks of coins with rising graph bars and upward trend line.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Fall on Escalating US-Iran War

Precious metals prices are down on potential for economic fallout from escalating US-Iran War.Volatility has returned to the precious metals market this past week. All eyes are on the breakout of a full-scale war across the Middle East prompted by a coordinated assault on Iran by the United... Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with papers and a tablet.

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM,TSX:SSRM,OTCPL:SSRGF) has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Çöpler gold mine in Turkey for US$1.5 billion in cash, shifting the company’s portfolio towards the Americas as the yellow metal continues to surge amid rising geopolitical tensions.The Denver-based miner... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu as independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").In conjunction with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

Related News

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

silver investing

Chen Lin: Key Silver Date to Watch, My Favorite 2026 Commodities

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

precious metals investing

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

PDAC 2026: Canada Doubles Down on Mining as Investment Attractiveness Score Peaks

battery metals investing

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND