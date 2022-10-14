GamingInvesting News

- Closed Beta in North America from October 14 th to 18 th .

- Global game company Gravity will launch a Closed Beta of the PC Mobile game 'Ragnarok Begins' for 5 days from October 14 th in U.S and Canada .

Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America.

'Ragnarok Begins' is Ragnarok IP's first side-scrolling MMORPG title, and it is a multi-platform game that supports PC and mobile. Ragnarok Begins has the unique operability and hitting feels of a PC game.

In the case of the game method, you can feel a different experience with side-scrolling play and non-targeting battle methods that were not seen in the existing Ragnarok IP, and you can play with excitement, and joy of growing through core content.

In the graphics, you can feel the cuteness of Ragnarok IP, and the unique charm of Ragnarok Begins is that the regional characteristics and major elements are interpreted according to the side-scrolling play environment. In the domestic Closed Beta launched from September 1 to 7, 2021 , it was finished with favorable reviews from most users.

This North American Closed Beta will open from October 14 th ( 4:00 PM western US time) to 18 th . Gravity offers a wealth of benefits through three types of events to commemorate the North American Closed beta. During the periods, 10 random users with Perfect daily log-in will receive E-gift card worth $50 . A level achievement mission event will be held in which two users who have achieved Base Level 50 or higher will receive an E-gift card worth $500 as a gift through a raffle. In addition, a pre-registration event will be held in which 10 users who have pre-registered on the official Ragnarok Begins website will be randomly selected and given an E-gift card worth $50 .

More information about Ragnarok Begins North America CBT can be found on the Ragnarok Begins North America CBT website (Link).

[Gravity official Homepage] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Begins CBT homepage] https://www.playrobegins.com/

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. Established in April 2000 , during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games, Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

As of June 30, 2021 , the global cumulative number of accounts of Ragnarok IP, Gravity's flagship IP, exceeded about 120 million. It has also been selected as the "second most beloved Korean game abroad" for the past three consecutive years (Global K Trend wave 2021)

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiaries "Gravity Neocyon (Korea), overseas branches "Gravity's Communications ( Taiwan ), Gravity Game Link ( Indonesia ), Gravity Interactive ( USA ), Gravity Game Arise ( Japan ), Gravity Game Tech ( Thailand ), Gravity Game Hub( Singapore ), and Gravity Game Vision( Hong Kong )", Gravity, along with the branch, is expanding its awareness and influence around the world by conducting a global publishing business that discovers and distributes Ragnarok IP games as well as games of various platforms and genres. It is also expanding its content business by advancing into the fields of animation, IPTV, and webtoons as well as various Ragnarok Goods, and conducting various brand collaborations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravity-side-scrolling-mmorpg-ragnarok-begins-closed-beta-in-north-america-301647301.html

SOURCE Gravity Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c7496.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Wins Big at the Global Gaming Expo

CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker Presented with Excellence in Sustainable Gaming,
Aristocrat Gaming™ Named Land-based Industry Supplier of the Year
and Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot of the Year

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) received notable industry recognition at the annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Superstar Meghan Trainor's All-New "Made You Look" Music Video Debuts Exclusively In Candy Crush Saga

For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor's sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a 'Candified' version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist

Today, Candy Crush Saga one of the world's most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by teaming up with GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist, Meghan Trainor . For the first time in the game's 10-year history, the music video for Trainor's new single, "Made You Look," will debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours, beginning on Thursday, October 20 at 8 AM EST . The release of the music video will accompany her fourth full length album, "Takin' It Back," available on Friday, October 21 via Epic Records.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's very first batch of Mystery Box, Whispering Barren soon will be on sale!

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global presents Whispering Barren Mystery Box

-

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Bain & Company Research Finds Global Revenue for Games Could Grow by More Than 50% Over the Next Five Years

The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VeeFriends, DC Comics and Other Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects Opt To Build on ImmutableX

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony
Towns and Micah Parsons , gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

Tyson ® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×