Graphene Manufacturing Group Provides Quarterly ATM Sales Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) (" GMG " or the " Company ") provides a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the " ATM Program ") launched on July 11, 2025 . The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to C$20,000,000 of its ordinary shares (" Ordinary Shares ") from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the " Agent ").

During the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 , the Company issued a total of 632,800 Ordinary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at an average price of C$0.9553 per share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$604,510.72 . Commissions of C$18,135.32 were paid to the Agent in relation to these distributions, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of C$586,375.40 .

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated July 11, 2025 .

About GMG www.graphenemg.com

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Bob Galyen, based in Indiana USA, will join the Company's board of directors effective 1 July, 2023. Mr. Galyen has been an advisory member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee since June 2022.

Mr Galyen has global experience as a leading executive in the battery energy storage industry and science/engineering-based communities. Among his many roles Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), which is the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world, was Chair of the SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee and is CTO and Chairman Emeritus of NATTBatt International. He serves on a number of Committees and Advisory Boards.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release further results of Energy Savings Tests on a 4.3kw refrigeration system and Heat Transfer demonstrations on Aluminium and Copper. The results provide additional confidence in the potential benefits of THERMAL-XR® (TXR) in a range of applications.

ENERGY SAVINGS WHEN THERMAL-XR® APPLIED TO A NEW CONDENSER COIL

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as to relevant changes following the recent Battery Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Rio Tinto (17th May 2023) and the growing sales of Energy Saving products. These changes are designed to further align development activities and support the progression of the Battery JDA and the ongoing expansion of Thermal-XR sales following the recently announced distribution agreements (24th May 2023).

The Company had been working in parallel to progress its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery technically while also seeking feedback from customers as to the highest priority applications. It became clear that pouch cell, rather than coin cell, batteries were of greatest interest to potential key customers. It is also clear that the progression of the battery from the current Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL) Level 2-3, (Scientific Proof of Concept into Electrochemical Development) could be accelerated by having key potential customer partners help define operating and design characteristics.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG has signed distribution agreements with four separate distributors ("Distributors") to buy GMG's THERMAL-XR® and resell in their respective countries in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets. The Distributors are focused on the following geographical markets: Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea.

GMG and certain of the Distributors have successfully completed several THERMAL-XR® HVAC-R projects in South East Asia to provide case studies that illustrate the product's local benefits and customer value proposition in these countries.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto have signed a binding Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with the goal of accelerating the development and application of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries in the mining and minerals industry. Rio Tinto will contribute technical and operational performance criteria and A$6 million, in exchange for preferential access rights.

Rio Tinto has put the net zero transition at the heart of its business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise their operations and value chains. The JDA seeks to support the accelerated development of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Batteries for use in heavy mobile equipment and grid energy storage applications in the mining and mineral industry.

