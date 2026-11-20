Launches as both the Highest Grossing Entertainment Property and Highest Rated Game of All Time
Rockstar Games ® , a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI day one retail sales* reached $3.79 billion, setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261120446139/en/
Rockstar Games®, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI day one retail sales* reached $3.79 billion, setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history.
Achieving a near perfect score of 99 on Metacritic and resounding critical acclaim, Grand Theft Auto VI sold 32.5 million units pre-release, a new record across all platforms.
"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI ," said Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games. "We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you."
Grand Theft Auto VI is available at the PlayStation ® Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and global retailers and storefronts.
*based on company estimates through end of day November 19 th worldwide
Grand Theft Auto VI is rated M for mature by the ESRB. Further details can be found at www.rockstargames.com/VI .
About Grand Theft Auto VI
Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.
About Rockstar Games
Founded by Sam Houser in 1998, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. The series' most recent iteration, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold-in nearly 235 million units alone. Alongside the other blockbuster entries in the series, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest-selling and most critically acclaimed and influential properties in modern entertainment, selling nearly 480 million units. Rockstar Games' blockbuster Western series, Red Dead Redemption, has sold-in nearly 118 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion. The latest Rockstar Games release is Grand Theft Auto VI. Follow Rockstar Games on X , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , Twitch , Discord , WhatsApp , TikTok , and BiliBili .
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com . All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261120446139/en/
Carey Waggoner
Rockstar Games
(212) 334-6633
Carey.Waggoner@rockstargames.com
Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com