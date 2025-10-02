GR Silver Mining Grants Options

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver Mining " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain eligible persons to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The options have a five-year term, with 13 vesting on the date of grant and a further 13 vesting on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant. All of the foregoing options are exercisable at a price of $0.33 per common share. The options, and any common shares issued on exercise thereof, have a hold period expiring on February 3, 2026 in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

About the Plomosas Project
The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico . The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

About GR Silver Mining Ltd .
GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico -focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico . GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining Announces Enhancement of Corporate Leadership Team

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver Mining " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE)

In alignment with GR Silver Mining's growth strategy, GR Silver Mining is pleased to announce the nomination of Daniel Schieber as Vice President of Corporate Development & Corporate Relations, to foster existing and new relationships with shareholders and implement corporate development marketing planning under the leadership of Marcio Fonseca .

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from 3M EUR under management to 240M EUR , becoming the best performing Gold/Silver fund in Germany . Mr Schieber has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets associated with successful mining ventures particularly in the precious metals sector. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in mining financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. He has recently pivoted to Canadian-investment vehicle Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Daniel Schieber currently serves on the board of directors and is CEO of American Copper Development Corp.

Marcio Fonseca comments: "Daniel brings 20 years of experience in raising capital and has already played a pivotal role in the recent re-capitalization of GR Silver Mining. His continued contributions will be instrumental as the Company advances to the next stage of growth in Mexico , driven by an active drilling program and a series of strategic initiatives supporting the development of the Plomosas Project."

Daniel Schieber Comments: "GR Silver Mining has reached a pivotal turning point—fully funded, debt-free, and ready to seize the opportunities of a strengthening silver market. Together with GR Silver Mining's team, I am committed to transforming the Company into a successful enterprise, driven by substantial resource growth and a bold vision for long-term value creation."

The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico . The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTCQB:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the junior miner announced its five year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale requirements for tier one or tier two assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as support limited scout drilling, across Japan Gold’s 3,000 square kilometer portfolio.

Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

