GPM Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM,OTC:GPMTF) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,100,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until November 3, 2029.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

GPM Metals Inc.
John Timmons
Chief Executive Officer
1101-141 Adelaide Street West,
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5
Telephone: + 416 628 5904
 Email: info@gpmmetals.com
Web: www.gpmmetals.com

About GPM Metals:

GPM Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for large base metals deposits in Australia. The Company's wholly owned Walker Gossan Project is a district scale (190,000 Hectares) Zinc-Silver-Lead project in East Arnhem Land NT, Australia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322468

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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