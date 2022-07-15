Energy Investing News

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that the Government of the Republic of Niger has agreed to a deferment of 50% of the Madaouela project's surface area taxes payable later this month. According to the terms of the deferment, GoviEx is to pay 50% of the surface area taxes due, or 1,824 million FCFA (US$2.8m), in July 2022 and the remaining 50% in December 2022. The Madaouela project is a mine permitted uranium development project jointly owned by GoviEx (80%) and the Government of the Republic of Niger (20%).

Daniel Major, CEO, commented: "Once again the government of Niger has proven to be an excellent partner and willing to work with GoviEx. We welcome the deferment and look forward to further progress with the development of Madaouela. Our feasibility study is due in Q3 and it represents another step towards Madaouela becoming a producing asset."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea project in Mali.

