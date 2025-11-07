Gossamer Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in November.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time:

November 10 th

Format:

1x1's

Location:

Palm Beach, FL

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date / Time:

November 11 th , at 10:00 AM ET

Format:

Presentation & 1x1's

Location:

Boston, MA

Webcast Link:

HERE

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with pulmonary hypertension.

For Investors and Media
Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Gossamer Bio Investor Relations
ir@gossamerbio.com

