Gossamer Bio Announces Presentations at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2025

- One Oral and Four Poster Presentations Highlight Seralutinib's Potential Across Pulmonary Hypertension and Fibrotic Lung Disease -

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that five scientific presentations related to seralutinib will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025, which takes place from September 27 th through October 1 st in Amsterdam, Netherlands and online. Gossamer Bio and the Chiesi Group are jointly developing seralutinib under a global collaboration agreement.

ERS 2025 Presentation Details:

Session Type: Oral Presentation Session Title: From omics to targets: emerging insights into chronic pulmonary disease mechanisms (Session 94) Session Date & Time: September 28 th 9:30am 10:45am CEST Location: Amtrium Abstract Number: OA1201 Presentation Title: Seralutinib targets fibrotic pathways in IPF: Evidence from single‑cell transcriptomics Presenter: Dr. Rui Benfeitas (Chiesi Group)

Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Preclinical insights into rare diseases (Session 75)
Session Date & Time: September 28 th , 8:00am – 9:30am CEST
Location: PS-7
Abstract Number: PA1039
Presentation Title: Seralutinib demonstrates in vitro reduction of vascular inflammatory drivers underlying pulmonary hypertension
Presenter: Dr. Zhaoqing Ding (Gossamer Bio)

Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Translational studies in interstitial lung disease of known causes (Session 149)
Session Date & Time: September 28 th , 12:30pm – 2:00pm CEST
Location: PS-34
Abstract Number: PA1864
Presentation Title: Seralutinib shows significant anti-fibrotic effects: Evidence from patient-derived models
Presenter: Dr. Ravikumar Sitapara (Gossamer Bio)

Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Pulmonary arterial hypertension: risk assessment and impact of current and newly developed treatments (Session 423)
Session Date & Time: September 30 th , 8:00am – 9:30am CEST
Location: PS-38
Abstract Number: PA5143
Presentation Title: Seralutinib increases small pulmonary artery vessel volume and reduces vessel wall remodeling: Insights from AI-driven CT imaging analysis
Presenter: Dr. Raúl San José Estépar (Brigham Women's Hospital)

Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Pulmonary arterial hypertension: risk assessment and impact of current and newly developed treatments (Session 423)
Session Date & Time: September 30 th , 8:00am – 9:30am CEST
Location: PS-38
Abstract Number: PA5144
Presentation Title: Seralutinib decreases endotrophin (PRO-C6) production, a mediator of fibrosis and inflammation, in an in vitro model of pulmonary fibrosis
Presenter: Dr. Zhaoqing Ding (Gossamer Bio)

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

For Investors and Media
Bryan Giraudo, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Gossamer Bio Investor Relations
ir@gossamerbio.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gossamer BioGOSSNASDAQ:GOSSLife Science Investing
GOSS
The Conversation (0)
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 1 on October 30 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 1 on October 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 76 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 30 & 31, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project