Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

GamingInvesting News

Good Gaming Inc Creates Publishing Vertical And Signs Agreement With Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick To Create Additional Revenue Opportunities In The Online Gaming Space

Good Gaming Inc Creates Publishing Vertical And Signs Agreement With Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick To Create Additional Revenue Opportunities In The Online Gaming Space

First Project To Reimagine Joshman's Massively Entertaining Horror Series On The Roblox Platform

Good Gaming, Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce the creation of its publishing vertical and the signing of an agreement with Roblox creator Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick, creator of the highly regarded Horror Hotel and SCP Containment Breach series.

This collaboration will allow Good Gaming to tap into a virtually untapped market of working with Roblox creators to continue their previously launched and future titles with updated storylines and gameplay featuring heightened cross-platform engagement powered by groundbreaking technology. Joshua McKettrick who goes by the moniker Joshman901, is a highly successful Roblox creator with over 120 million visits to his titles, has proven expertise, and will function as the Creative Director on new releases.

Joshman901's titles, which include Horror Hotel, 2012 Natural Disaster Survival, SCP Containment Breach part 1-5, and several others are based on rich episodic storytelling and are proven to have a wide appeal to the younger Roblox demographic.  Episodic storytelling provides an excellent foundation for Good Gaming's efforts to integrate AI into well-known intellectual properties as these types of titles can feature dynamic story and action trees based on player choices and more.  With the integration of dynamic learning, players will experience a more engaging, personal, and interactive experience, which is in line with the company's mission to create immersive and engaging gaming experiences for players of all ages. These initial Roblox titles will form the foundation of Good Gaming's publishing effort creating new long tail revenue opportunities for the Company.

Publishers play a critical role in the gaming industry by investing in projects and developers who require outside assistance in bringing their gaming visions to life. Good Gaming's publishing vertical will work with Roblox, Minecraft and WEB3 creators who have popular intellectual properties and dynamic communities, but require development and marketing support to continue to grow their brands within highly competitive environments.

Joshua McKettrick , stated, "While I have worked alone on making games for many years, this agreement with Good Gaming Inc. will now give me the ability to expand my capabilities, while continuing to make highly popular and engaging games for the Roblox platform. Previously, my games have collectively brought in over 200 million combined visits. I expect that number to keep rising as we work together in creating highly entertaining and engaging branded games for the Roblox community. My main Roblox names are Joshman901 and Zonex. I invite everyone to my Joshman601 YouTube channel to view the games I have made."

David Sterling , COO of Good Gaming Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to have Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick on board as we launch our publishing vertical. His expertise and experience in Roblox will be invaluable as we work toward creating additional revenue opportunities in this exciting and rapidly growing platform. Additionally, our new publishing vertical will help Roblox and Minecraft creators lift their popular IP to the next level when combined with the support of our development team and marketing teams, as we continue our commitment to creating highly dynamic and interactive gaming experiences featuring the integration of innovative technology."

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:
Joseph M. Vazquez III
Phone: (888) 245-3005
Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-gaming-inc-creates-publishing-vertical-and-signs-agreement-with-joshua-joshman901-mckettrick-to-create-additional-revenue-opportunities-in-the-online-gaming-space-301747568.html

SOURCE Good Gaming, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sins of a Solar Empire II Adds Multiplayer, Visual Enhancements to Technical Preview

Take over an existing AI empire in a multiplayer game or start fresh matches via game codes, searchable lobbies, or quick join options

Stardock and Ironclad Games released a new update to the Technical Preview for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. It adds the highly anticipated multiplayer feature, new ship models, an updated UI for the Research Tree, improved textures for capital ships, and more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NTT DoCoMo Ventures Invests in now.gg, a next-generation cloud distribution platform for mobile games

Aimed at bringing mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers, the investment is an affirmation of the two companies vision for mobile cloud

Now.gg, Inc. announced that it has received an undisclosed amount of investment from NTT DoCoMo Ventures for their cloud-based mobile gaming distribution platform. The investment is aimed at bringing next-generation mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Betty, a Real Money Entertainment Startup, Raises $5 Million Seed Round

Betty an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming, announced today that it has raised a $5M seed round led by Karlani Capital.

Betty Logo

Also participating in the round are CEAS Investments, Courtside Ventures, Gaingels, OCA Ventures, Subversive Capital, and 305 Ventures. Betty previously raised a $1.8M pre-seed in March 2022 .

Betty has identified a large audience of casual iCasino customers, particularly women slot players, who are underserved by existing brands which, at their core, are sportsbooks. Betty's mission is to maximize the entertainment value of iCasino for these casual players by creating an environment that is safe, social, and inclusive.

Gaingels, a LGBTQIA+/Allies private investment syndicate, commented: "Sports betting and casinos have historically been marketed to men. In reality, women make up more than half of the market. We love Betty's mission to make the category more inclusive."

The proceeds of the round will fund Betty's operations in Ontario . Betty was issued a gaming license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario on January 24th . The company anticipates a soft launch in February followed by a full-scale go-to-market in Q2. The seed funding will also go towards continued development of Betty's proprietary iCasino platform that is tailor-made for the North American customer.

Betty's founding team previously built a US sports betting media platform, QL Gaming Group (acquired by Audacy), and collectively have 50+ years of iCasino tech experience.

To learn more, visit Betty's website , LinkedIn or careers page .

About Betty
Betty is an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming. The company is headquartered in New York and has a R&D office in Bulgaria .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betty-a-real-money-entertainment-startup-raises-5-million-seed-round-301745916.html

SOURCE Betty Gaming Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Topgolf Breaks Ground on New Venue in Lafayette

Construction efforts begin today on the state's second Topgolf location

It's officially official: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf broke ground today on its future two-story venue that will serve communities in and around the Acadiana region in southern Louisiana . The signature technology-enabled entertainment experience, which is designed to make the game of golf more accessible and fun, is expected to open in late 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Former EA & Unity Studios Execs Move Hyper-Royale Mobile Battler Rooniverse to ImmutableX

XP Foundry opted to migrate assets of its debut web3 game from Solana to ImmutableX to offer mainstream gamers gas-free minting & trading for their characters & items

XP Foundry, a web3 game development studio, today announces that it is migrating on-chain assets of its free-to-play (F2P) mobile game Rooniverse to ImmutableX - the dedicated platform for building and scaling web3 games from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEMIX PLAY's First Fan Token MYRTLE exceeds 100m USD in market cap

  • Creator manages token minting and usage such as profit distribution, fan events etc.
  • High-water mark method connects the value rise of Fan Token to expansion of fan community

MYRTLE, the first Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY, exceeded 100m USD in market cap just one day after its minting.

WEMIX PLAY Fan Token 'MYRTLE' Market Cap exceeds $100M

Minted by the famous Philippines actress/blockchain game streamer Myrtle Sarrosa on the global no 1 blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, its initial price was 1WEMIX$ and market cap was 1000WEMIX$ on 27th Jan.

As of 1st Feb, it was traded at 13.6WEMIX$ and the market cap grew to 109m WEMIX$.

Fan Token is a new way for fans to support creators using blockchain technology. A performance-based tokenomics connects creators' popularity with the rise of their tokens' value, and both creators and fans can benefit from the result.

Users can buy and hold Fan Token to support their favourite creators. And creators get to manage their own Fan Tokens, minted by a high-water mark method. They can monetize it, share it with fans via airdrop, or use it for many activities including fan meetings and direct support to the communities.

High-water mark method, unlike usual tokenomics which automatically mint new tokens regularly, mints new tokens only when its 24-hour average price exceeds previous average price.

WEMIX will continue to collaborate with other creators to expand the Fan Token-based digital economy fan community ecosystem .

More information can be found on WEMIX PLAY official website. https://wemixplay.com/fan-token

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix-plays-first-fan-token-myrtle-exceeds-100m-usd-in-market-cap-301744841.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Related News

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Uranium Investing

Nick Hodge: Uranium Setup Never Stronger; Gold, Copper, Lithium Thoughts

Gold Investing

Mickey Fulp: What I'm Buying (and What I'm Selling) Right Now

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver and Copper Stocks to Watch Today

Lithium Investing

Lithium Reserves: Top 4 Countries (Updated 2023)

×