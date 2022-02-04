Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. a real-money skill-gaming tournament management platform operator and mobile game and NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based game developer, is pleased to announce that it has complete its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB and will commence trading on February 4, 2022 under the symbol "GGAMF." The Company will continue to trade on the TSX ...

GAMING00