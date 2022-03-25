Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. a real-money skill-gaming operator and blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce that its publishing partner Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming has announced the official mint date for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT collection . On April 1 at 3 pm PST the first set of Legendary Heroes will be released to whitelisted users, followed by the public sale on April 3 at 3 pm PST ...

GAMING00