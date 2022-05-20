GamingInvesting News

GoNoodle and Special Olympics Will Come Together to Help Educators Communicate Inclusivity and Belonging Through New Content and Educational Resources for Students, Educators, and Parents

GoNoodle has partnered with Special Olympics to help share the values, principles, and experiences of Special Olympics athletes with children across the country through new content, resources, and tools to help shape a generation that supports inclusivity for all. The aligned mission, to celebrate the limitless potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of movement to bring people together and, ultimately, transform lives speaks to the heart of both organizations. As Special Olympics athletes across the country get ready for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, kicking off on June 5th in Orlando, FL classrooms and families can use the resources to come together to learn and play, using the new series, "High 5, Champ."

GoNoodle Partners with Special Olympics and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to Promote Inclusivity in the Classroom

The "High 5, Champ" series will have a collection of nine videos ranging from beginner level, to intermediate, to advanced skill. The videos can be accessed on GoNoodle's Sports & Teamwork page . GoNoodle Champs including McPufferson, Flo Yo , and Super Rufús will guide kids, families, and classrooms through featured workouts which focus on exercise themes including flexibility, endurance, and strength.

With inclusion as a top priority, the partnership between GoNoodle will highlight Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® activities and lesson plans. Unified Champion Schools is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities through sports, leadership, and whole school engagement opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with Special Olympics and amplify the importance of belonging," says GoNoodle's CEO, KC Estenson. "Together, our new resources will help teach critical lessons, as well as cheer on all Special Olympics athletes who are participating in the USA Games. As we all celebrate our differences, we stand stronger together."

Educators and parents can also find a suite of lesson plans and skill guides that help ensure all students feel welcome and are routinely included in group activities, opportunities, and events. An activity pack is also available for students and classrooms to create custom bulletin boards with signs of encouragement for the athletes in their state Special Olympics Programs as they prepare to take part in USA Games. Families and classrooms have the opportunity to be featured at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games by tagging @specialolympicsusagames and @GoNoodle with the hashtag #ShineAsOne.

"The spirit of Special Olympics is to celebrate inclusivity and to provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy through sports," said Joe Dzaluk , President and CEO, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, "The USA Games are one of the greatest ways to inspire others and to help educate and demonstrate to everyone that our differences can help unite us."

Launching in July, GoNoodle and Special Olympics will release custom content created for educators and caregivers discussing the importance of conversations around inclusion, in and out of the classroom. The video series will feature Q&A conversations between a former Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassador, Unified Classroom Education Advisor and a GoNoodle teacher. Together they will share relatable advice and tools to help make every classroom inclusive to all.

To stay up-to-date with Special Olympics and all of the exciting happenings at GoNoodle, check out the Sports & Teamwork page and sign-up for weekly updates through GoNoodle's parent and teacher emails. Be sure to follow GoNoodle on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn for daily updates.

Media Contacts:
Sarah Halloran for GoNoodle
423-290-2134
press@gonoodle.com

About GoNoodle:
GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 90% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit gonoodle.com .

Kendra Cummings
Unified Champion Schools
KCummings@Speci alOlympics.org

About Special Olympics:
Founded in 1968 , Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Special Olympics Unified Sports® partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 Games and competitions every year.

Engage with us on: Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn and our blog on Medium . Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org .

Founded in 2008, Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® is a program in nearly 7,500 schools Pre-K through university across the U.S. that intentionally promotes social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership opportunities, and whole school engagement.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games:

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 , in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is the Official Host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gonoodle-partners-with-special-olympics-and-the-2022-special-olympics-usa-games-to-promote-inclusivity-in-the-classroom-301550673.html

SOURCE GoNoodle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

