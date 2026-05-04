Gold Terra to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6, 2026

Gold Terra to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6, 2026

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") today announced that Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6, 2026.

DATE: Wednesday, May 6, 2026     
TIME: 11:30am (ET)

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6, 2026. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Gold Terra has completed their 16,000 metre 2026 Winter drill program.
  • In the Yellorex area, Hole GTY26-013 intersected 9.53 g/t Au over 11.10 m from 211.30 m to 222.10 m downhole, including 18.94 g/t over 4.50 m starting at 217.90 m (see news release dated April 14, 2026).
  • In the Walsh Lake corridor, Hole GTWL26-024 intersected 22.46 g/t Au (uncut) over 5.7 m from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, including 198 g/t over 0.5 m starting at 119.60 metres. TWL26-24 opened two (2) new gold mineralization zones separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks. (see news release dated April 8, 2026).
  • The next anticipated drilling will start in June on the 103N Zone.
  • Gold Terra is aiming to complete the Con Mine Option purchase agreement on or before Nov 21, 2027.
  • An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in May 2026 for the Con Mine Option Property and a second updated MRE is scheduled for Fall 2026 that will include all the winter drill program results.
  • A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is anticipated by year end.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilmetres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Gold Terra Resource Corp.
Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO
gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646
strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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