Gold Reserve Applauds President Trump's Action to Bring Maduro to Justice

Gold Reserve Applauds President Trump's Action to Bring Maduro to Justice

Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (BSX: GRZ.BH) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company"), a majority US-owned company, applauds the recent actions in Venezuela by President Trump, his administration and the Joint Armed Forces of the United States to bring Nicholas Maduro to justice.

The Maduro regime has perpetrated horrific crimes against the people of Venezuela, including one of our colleagues, Jose Ignacio Moreno Suarez, who is a political prisoner, currently falsely imprisoned, without trial for two and a half years, and enduring continuous torture and deplorable conditions.

"The Maduro regime has for too long been allowed to use oppression, incarceration, violence and death against the people of Venezuela, including against people working for Gold Reserve in Venezuela", said Paul Rivett, Vice-Chairman, "We applaud the actions by the Trump Administration to bring Maduro to justice and we look forward to doing our part to assist with a return to peace and prosperity in Venezuela and the expeditious release of Jose Ignacio Moreno Suarez."

Gold Reserve has a long-standing history in Venezuela, developing the largest gold and copper deposits in South America, only to have its Brisas development illegally expropriated by the Chavez regime and its Siembra Minera joint venture illegally expropriated by the Maduro regime. These Venezuelan gold projects are currently being illegally mined using Chinese technology under the direction of the Cartel de los Soles (a designated narco-terrorist organization) for the financial benefit of the Maduro regime.

The situation on the ground in Venezuela remains dynamic and, as a result, we cannot give any guidance at this time to our shareholders on when, or if, we will be able to return to our Venezuelan properties. We will of course provide updates as they become available in due course. In the meantime, Gold Reserve has the means and the fortitude to return to Venezuela and we stand ready to do our part to work with all legitimate parties to assist with post-Maduro transition and recovery efforts to foster peace and prosperity.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, assumptions, or beliefs with respect to future events, including the potential timing or ability to return to its Venezuelan properties, the resolution of political, legal, and regulatory conditions in Venezuela, and the Company's ability to provide future updates to its shareholders.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks normally incidental to the exploration, development and operation of mining properties; risks relating to political, economic and social instability, changes in government, legal and regulatory developments, geopolitical risks, security conditions and sanctions in Venezuela; risks that any future Venezuelan administration or power, de jure or de facto, will fail to respect the agreements entered into by the Company and Venezuela; and other risks related to operating or holding assets in Venezuela. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm .

investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
(441) 295-4653
A.S. Cooper Building, 7th Floor, 26 Reid Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gold Reserve Inc.GRZ:CCTSXV:GRZGold Investing
GRZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Reserve Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc.

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX