Gold Reserve Announces Settlement of certain Contingent Value Rights and Bonus Entitlements

Gold Reserve Announces Settlement of certain Contingent Value Rights and Bonus Entitlements

Gold Reserve Ltd. ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRZ, BSX: GRZ.BH, OTCQX: GDRZF) announced that it has settled certain contingent obligations with participants of its 2012 bonus plan (the "Bonus Plan") and holders of contingent value rights ("CVRs") issued in 2012.

In February 2026, the Company offered all Bonus Plan participants and CVR holders the opportunity to settle all or a portion of their respective entitlements in exchange for a cash payment (the "Settlement Offers"). The Settlement Offers remained open for acceptance until March 9, 2026.

Pursuant to the Settlement Offers accepted by Bonus Plan participants and CVR holders, the Company will pay an aggregate of $4.86 million to settle both (a) approximately 20% of its outstanding contingent obligations under the Bonus Plan and (b) approximately 28% of its outstanding contingent obligations under the CVRs.

"We began this process initially prior to the recent change in events in Venezuela as we wanted to begin to pragmatically clean-up our capital structure," said Paul Rivett, Vice Chair of Gold Reserve, "We thank these holders, many of whom are also long-term supportive shareholders, for participating in this liquidity event and supporting the transformation of Gold Reserve."

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve is a primarily U.S.-owned mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-quality mineral assets with the objective of creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GRZ), the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX: GRZ.BH), and trades in the United States on the OTCQX (OTCQX: GDRZF).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's remaining obligations under the Bonus Plan and the CVRs, the potential realization and timing of proceeds associated with the collection of an Arbitration Award, the sale of Mining Data or an Enterprise Sale, and the anticipated benefits of the Settlement Offers.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks associated with the Company's ability to realize proceeds from the matters contemplated under the Bonus Plan and CVRs and general business, economic and market conditions. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm .

Dave Onzay
Email: investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
Phone: +1 (441) 295-4653

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gold Reserve Inc.GRZ:CCtsxv:grzgold investing
GRZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Reserve Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc.

Keep Reading...
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, explains why gold and silver prices took a hit not long after war in the Middle East was announced. While the near term could be volatile, he said the long-term outlook for precious metals is strong. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, explains where he's looking to deploy capital right now, mentioning mining, energy and emerging markets. "When I apply macro analysis into markets, there's a few things that look exceptionally cheap today that could be extremely asymmetric," he commented.... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion Advances Toward Drill-Ready Targets at Botswana Gold Assets

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL,OTCPL:OBULF) CEO and President Adam Berk shared the advantages of working in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Botswana and big milestones ahead in 2026.Surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks at the company's Maitengwe and Vumba projects, which will... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Related News

precious metals investing

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Canada's Junior Miners Still Facing Challenging Financial Climate as Metals Prices Climb

silver investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

silver investing

Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

manganese investing

Spartan Metals: High-grade Critical Metals in Nevada to Potentially Address Domestic Supply Gaps