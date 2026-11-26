(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire November 25, 2026) GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,800,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.
The Offering may close in one or more tranches. There is no minimum amount that must be raised under the Offering, and the Company may increase or decrease the size of the Offering at its discretion, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders of up to 7% of the gross proceeds from Units sold to subscribers introduced by them, in cash, and issue non-transferable finder warrants equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold to those subscribers. Each finder warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at $0.20 for twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.
No insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering.
The Units will be offered by way of private placement in reliance on available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to the policies of the CSE. As proposed, the issuance of securities pursuant to the Offering would exceed 100% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis and is therefore subject to shareholder approval in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The Company intends to obtain such approval by way of written consent of shareholders holding more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt from registration.
About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of resource projects across a diversified range of commodities.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Curtis Riou
Chief Executive Officer
Email: curtis@apexexploration.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering (including the closing in one or more tranches), the Company's intended use of proceeds for working capital purposes, the payment of finders' fees, the expectation that no insiders will participate in the Offering, and the Company's intention to obtain shareholder approval by way of written consent. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms described herein; that the Company will obtain the required shareholder approval for the Offering; that the Company will be able to secure financing on acceptable terms as and when required; that the Company will maintain good standing with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities; and that general economic and mineral exploration market conditions will remain stable. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including dilution to existing shareholders, the Company's ability to raise capital, the risk that the Offering may not be completed as proposed or at all, the risk that the Company may not obtain the required shareholder approval for the Offering, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, title and permitting risks, commodity price volatility, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and represent the Company's current expectations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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