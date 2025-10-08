Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,588 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an 18% increase in gold production compared to Q2 2025 and a 51% increase compared to Q3 2024.

The Q3 production numbers are as follow:

Mining Q3
2025 		Q2
2025 		Q3
2024
Princeton



Ore Mined (t) 22,303 12,346 7,231
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.39 4.63 3.95
Waste (t) 11,037 11,317 10,669
Galaxy



Ore Mined (t) 18,200 19,135 20,870
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.22 3.06 2.91
Waste (t) 7,253 10,410 14,580
Total



Ore Mined (t) 40,503 31,481 28,101
Ore Grade (g/t) 3.31 3.67 3.18
Waste (t) 18,290 21,727 25,249


Processing Q3
2025 		Q2
2025 		Q3
2024
Concentrate produced (t) 3,229 2,480 2,129
Concentrate grade (g/t) 34.6 38.0 34.8
Gold produced (oz) 3,588 3,030 2,384


Golconda Gold CEO, Ravi Sood commented: "Galaxy achieved record gold production in Q3, totalling 3,588 ounces of gold, an 18% increase on Q2 2025 and a 51% increase on Q3 2024. This was largely due to increased ore mined from the Princeton orebody, increasing 81% compared to Q2 2025 due to commencing mining at the Princeton Top section during the quarter. Production in the first three quarters of 2025 is 74% ahead of the same period in 2024. With the materially higher gold price, the Company is generating significant operational cash flow and continues to de-leverage its balance sheet and invest in further expansion at Galaxy, including refurbishment of the existing sub-vertical shaft and associated infrastructure to allow mining on a second level at the Galaxy ore body by the end of 2025, adding an additional ore source to the processing plant, which has significant spare capacity 1 ."

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GG" and the OTCQB under the symbol "GGGOF". Golconda Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Note:
(1) This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Notes".


Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectation that mining on a second level of the Galaxy ore body will start by the end of 2025, the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis of the disclosure in the press release has been approved by Kevin Crossling Pr. Sci. Nat., MAusIMM. Geological Consultant for Golconda Gold, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Crossling has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Ravi Sood
CEO, Golconda Gold Ltd.
+1 (647) 987-7663
ravi@golcondagold.com
www.golcondagold.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Golconda GoldGG:CCTSXV:GGPrecious Metals Investing
GG:CC
Golconda Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Golconda Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Golconda Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Advancing gold production in tier 1 gold jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

High-grade gold intercepts confirm strong continuity at the Road Cut Zone with multiple parallel shears traced along the Contact Zone Fault Drilling continues to expand mineralisation at the Jagger Zone, confirming gold-bearing shears to depths exceeding 240 m and reinforcing the strength of... Keep Reading...
Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony ConcentrateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced GEOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH AT ANTIMONY CANYON PATENTED CLAIMSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide an update on the rapidly advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 9, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations &... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF) based in Vancouver, and focused on advancing the past producing Prince Silver Project in Nevada, today announced that Ralph Shearing, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Golconda Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Golconda Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed