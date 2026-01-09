Goat Industries Highlights Portfolio Momentum As Wholly-Owned Betsource Forms Relationship To Enhance The BKFC App Experience

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that Source Gaming Inc. ("BETSource"), a wholly owned portfolio company of GOAT, has entered into a relationship with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ("BKFC") to support and enhance BKFC's mobile app ecosystem (the "BKFC App") through the integration of BETSource's fan engagement and sportsbook attribution capabilities.
Pursuant to the definitive agreement between the BETSource and BKFC, dated January 9, 2026 (the "Agreement"), BETSource will be entitled to reimbursement of all operating costs incurred in connection with its services as well as a share of all revenues earned through the BKFCApp, which share will increase for new users of the app. The Agreement does not include exclusivity provisions or minimum performance commitments.
Over the past year, BKFC has significantly expanded its global footprint, driven by its raw, fan-friendly format and growing international audience. According to BKFC, reported performance metrics include a doubling in overall live event attendance, over the past year, increasing to 250M+ fans (globally) in social media reach, and growth into 60+ countries. BKFC's distribution continues to scale through major media partnerships, including a newly announced content, promotional, and sales partnership with the YES Network, which described BKFC as the "World's Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion."
"We are excited to work with BETSource as we continue to evolve the BKFC App experience for our rapidly growing fan base. This relationship represents an important first step in implementing BETSource's technology within our digital ecosystem, with a focus on delivering a premium, engaging experience for fans," said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC.
As BKFC continues to scale its fan base and distribution, BETSource's relationship with BKFC is intended to support BKFC's digital strategy by enhancing the BKFC App experience through the deployment of BETSource's engagement and sportsbook attribution capabilities. These capabilities are expected to deepen in-app interaction, support retention, and drive measurable outcomes that support BKFC's broader monetization and engagement objectives.
"BETSource's relationship with BKFC is a strong example of the commercial momentum we are building across GOAT's portfolio," said Kevin Cornish, Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "BKFC has become one of the most compelling fast-growing combat sports promotions, and as its audience continues to scale, the quality of the digital experience matters. We believe BETSource is well positioned to help enhance the BKFC App experience by delivering engagement and sportsbook attribution capabilities that support measurable outcomes for BKFC's business."
Investor Relations Engagement
In addition, the Company announced today that it has engaged 1502655 B.C. Ltd. ("1502655") to provide investor relations services for a 6-month term in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") policies. 1502655 provides strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services to increase investor awareness of public issuers.
Pursuant to an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement"), dated January 8, 2026, entered into between the Company and 1502655, 1502655 will assist the Company with investor relations strategy and tactics to improve the Company's presence within the capital markets, developing operational performance metrics that will aid investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's progress, implementing plans for presenting the Company to the financial community, assisting with investor awareness of the Company's plans, strategy, and personnel, as they may evolve during the term of the IR Agreement, and assisting the Company in communicating appropriate information regarding such plans, strategy, and personnel to the investment community. The Company has agreed to pay 1502655 up to $400,000 for its services. The IR Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months and will commence effective immediately.
There are no performance criteria referenced in the IR Agreement and 1502655 will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. 1502655 and the Company are at arm's length and neither 1502655 nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. 1502655 can be reached at: 3849 154th Street, Surrey BC V3Z 0V3, Tel: 604-317-2952, Email: nate@wagnergroup.media.
ABOUT BETSOURCE
BETSource is a sports media and technology platform that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BETSource's platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
