GOAT Industries Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 13, 2025 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (" Private Placement ") of units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of C$3,360,513.30 through the sale of 11,201,711 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit. With the closing of this final tranche, and together with the first tranche which closed on October 6, 2025, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,379,713.10 under the Private Placement.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's previously announced acquisition of 1509467 B.C. Ltd. and Vroom, Inc. (together, " BETSource "), to expand and develop BETSource's business, for future investments by the Company, and for general corporate and administrative purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain qualified non-related parties totaling C$64,869.00 and 216,230 broker warrants (each a " Broker Warrant "). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one half of one common share of the Company at C$0.45 for two (2) years from the date of issue in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https:// www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish
Head Office Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5 Telephone 1-204-801-3613
Website www.goatindustries.co
Email info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, including funding the Company's acquisition of BETSource, the expansion and development of BETSource's business, future investments by the Company, and general corporate and administrative purposes; the terms, exercise and expiry of the Warrants and Broker Warrants; and the Company's ongoing business plans, growth strategy and investment objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate the BETSource acquisition; the further development, commercialization and performance of BETSource's product and software suite; the availability of future investment opportunities; market conditions; the ability of the Company to execute its business strategy; general economic, financial and regulatory factors; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.