GOAT Industries Announces Auditor Changes

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - April 27, 2026 GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) announces that Horizon Assurance LLP ("Horizon") has resigned as auditor of the Company, effective April 19, 2026.
Horizon resigned on its own initiative. At this time, the Company has not yet appointed a successor auditor and is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement.
The Company's audit committee and board of directors have accepted Horizon's resignation. There were no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Horizon.
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company will file a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from Horizon, under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's process to identify a successor auditor and related regulatory filings. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's intention to appoint a successor auditor and complete required filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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